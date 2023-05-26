You have to try Liquid Home’s SpeeD promotional bundles – 45GB for $11 (Fibroniks)

I’d like to think I’m not the only one struggling out here. It’s lean times in Zimbabwe currently and we are counting and recounting the pennies.

My background is as a bean counter, so you can imagine how every single bean is accounted for in my household at the moment.

Liquid Home has not been a good friend to the wallet for a while now, especially in these trying times. However, they have a promotion that you just cannot miss out on, if internet connectivity is a need in your world.

Fibroniks Pay-As-You-Go customers, when the time comes to top up your account you need to buy the SpeeD bundles which are discounted at the moment.

The best value-for-money bundle on offer is the $11 SpeeD bundle which offers 22.5GB plus a bonus of 22.5 GB. So, that’s a total of $45GB for only $11. You can use that data for whatever you want, Liquid won’t judge.

Contrast that with the other special bundles.

The other SpeeD bundles on promotion look like this:

$75 for 150GB (YouTube only)

$60 for 100GB (Netflix only)

$4 for 5GB (Facebook and WhatsApp only)

Remember this is only available to Fibroniks users, not Wibroniks

You don’t want to stray from the SpeeD bundles, the other USD bundles on promotion are not pocket friendly. You will see stuff like:

Lite – $45 for 40GB

Basic Essentials – $60 for 50GB

Family Essentials – $135 for 100GB

Back to the SpeeD bundles…

There are a few catches

The first is, this is only available in USD. But I think you saw that coming, so it’s not really a catch.

You can pay using an EcoCash USD wallet just like how you would use ZWL EcoCash to pay. This is the best option, just cash in US$11 into your EcoCash account and you’ll be good to go.

Or you can visit a Liquid Home branch and pay cash. Not the most convenient but totally worth the trip.

The other catch is that the data is only valid for 15 days with a 15-day rollover. In English, you have to use that data in 30 days. Unlike the normal ZW$ bundles you are used to that have a 30+30-day validity period.

The great thing about this is that you don’t have to convert your account to a USD account to buy these USD bundles. All you do is:

Log into your Liquid Home account https://zw.myliquidhome.tech/

Click on the “Shop” tab

Click on “Buy USD Bundle Promotion Data”

The SpeeD bundles are at the bottom so scroll down to you see them

All this while logged into your ZW$ Liquid Home account. I wasn’t so lucky.

My rocky experience

When I saw these promotional bundles, I called in and asked Liquid Home customer care personnel how one goes about purchasing them.

They said I could only buy the bundles if I had a USD account. I was told I had to write an email requesting that my account be converted to USD.

I wrote the email and a ticket was opened.

Cut to the end of the following day, I called in and asked when I could expect the conversion to be done. They apologised that it had taken that long and promised it would be done by midday the following day.

However, they were glad to let me know that their engineers had found a way to make it so users no longer needed to convert their accounts to purchase the promotional bundles.

So, I could purchase the bundles that very day, before the conversion was done. Brilliant stuff, I thought, and so I was like, ‘If that’s the case then I no longer need to convert my account.’

They told me that unfortunately a ticket had been opened and they would proceed with the conversion. I countered saying they had not done the job yet, I’m the one saying let them save themselves the trouble and just not do the conversion.

That was not an option, once a ticket is opened, apparently, it’s signed by God himself and cannot be rescinded.

They told me I would have to apply for another conversion once they were done with the conversion that I didn’t want in the first place but was told I needed.

It is what it is, I got the bundle and will have to deal with the reconversions when the time comes. I went through that so that you don’t have to, your experience is going to be better.

So, go ahead and enjoy this promotion while stocks last.

