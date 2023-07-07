We, the media, failed the nation in our coverage of E-creator

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

I believe that we, the media, failed the nation when it comes to E-Creator. The company knew exactly how to play us, and had us singing their praises and legitimising their scam.

Here’s some information that many of you know but some may not.

Companies often send press releases to the media, touting their latest products, services, and achievements. This is how the media learns about what companies are doing. There’s no problem with that.

However, there is a problem when the media simply accepts these press releases at face value, without doing any independent verification.

This is what happened with E-Creator. The company sent out press releases that made it sound like they were a legitimate business. The media simply parroted these press releases without doing any further investigation. Why? – for various reasons which may include:

  • eagerness to report on a success story,
  • laziness to investigate and verify the story,
  • a rush to be the first to share the story,
  • being paid to cover the story (but not even disclosing it as a sponsored post)

E-creator coverage

Once E-creator got that positive coverage, they went on to use that as proof that they were legit. Here’s how they touted this coverage in their promotional material and ’employee handbooks’.

ZTV

Image taken from ’employee handbook’ showing E-creator CEO being interviewed on Good Morning Zimbabwe on ZBC TV.

Below the picture, it says, “Live on ZTV! ….The company’s CEO 2023.3.30 has just been interviewed by ZTV

The Herald

A picture and a screenshot showing coverage of E-creator in The Herald where the title reads “New strategies to transform e-commerce”

Just above the screenshots, E-creator said “The largest newspaper in Zimbabwe, The Herald, enthusiastically reported on the work of E-creator and its future vision

The enthusiastic reporting they talk about was likely written by the E-creator themselves. The article reads like marketing copy, and it does not sound like the kind of writing that a Herald journalist would produce. It is possible that a Herald journalist edited the copy, but it is more likely that the article was written by E-Creator and then simply published by The Herald.

The Herald has since deleted the article. If you try to visit the link to the article, it will now take you to the Herald’s home page.

NewsDay

E-creator also peacock-ed the coverage they got from NewsDay.

Screenshot of E-creator puff piece in NewsDay with the title “Harare’s e-commerce company empowers the youths”

Again this reads like something an E-creator marketing person would write, not NewsDay.

The post has since been deleted by NewsDay.

E-creator only showcased coverage by these media houses because that was good enough to establish that they were legit. They were essentially saying, ‘Look, these media houses looked into us and this is what they think.’

That doesn’t mean it was only ZTV, The Herald and NewsDay that covered E-creator positively. Many other publications did the same and for the most part, it looked like E-creator marketing copy.

As a result, many people believed E-Creator was legit and proceeded to ‘invest’. Which turned out to be a mistake as the headline below shows:

E-creator is dead, founder flees with US$1m (or so we’re being told)

Not cool, iHarare, not cool

In the aftermath of the E-Creator collapse, many media houses scrambled to quietly delete the embarrassing puff pieces they had written about the company. However, iHarare decided to go for the jugular and call Zimbabweans gullible for falling for the scam.

Is it victim-blaming? Yes, but it’s also true if we’re being honest. However, iHarare was not in a position to say Zimbabweans were gullible when they had availed their platform to E-creator to assure Zimbos that it was legit. iHarare helped legitimise E-creator and then had the nerve to call us gullible for believing their own coverage. That’s not on.

Back in June, iHarare ran a piece titled “E-creator Zimbabwe assures clients and investors of its legitimate business model

Just a few days ago when E-creator released a ridiculous statement on delayed withdrawals, iHarare ran a piece titled, “Your money is safe”: E-Creator Zimbabwe reassures investors following withdrawal delays.

Then when it hit the fan, they say “E-Creator closes down as founder flees with cash, leaves gullible Zimbabweans in tears

I believe that even if iHarare had not helped lend credibility to E-Creator, it would still have been inappropriate for them to call Zimbabweans gullible for falling for the scam. As the media, we have a responsibility to help people understand scams like these, not to make fun of them.

The E-Creator scam was a classic Ponzi scheme, and it is important for people to understand how these schemes work because it appears as if just a tiny variation of a Ponzi scheme and Zimbos think it’s the stock exchange.

The media should not be in the business of taunting people who have been scammed. Instead, we should be using our platform to educate people about these scams and how to avoid them.

Of course, as individuals, we can laugh at each other for falling for a scam. I mean, the E-Creator employees‘ arrogance had all of us waiting for the day it all went belly up just so we could say, ‘I TOLD YOU SO.’ The memes have been merciless and they should be. Maybe that way people will think twice before joining a no-risk-high-reward scheme.

But it is not the media’s place to join in the taunting. We have a responsibility to be more responsible and to use our platform to help people, not to hurt them.

Our responsibility as the media (and yours)

We, the media, have a responsibility to be more critical of the information that we report. We should not simply accept press releases at face value, we need to do our own research and ask tough questions. Otherwise, we will continue to be fooled by scammers.

Press releases do not mean the job has been done for you. They are an invitation to look into a possible story.

We are not on a high horse as Techzim here because we got this one right. No, we are all too aware of our need to do better. We’ve made massive blunders as you all know. That said, we have to call it out when someone lends credibility to a scammer and then calls us gullible for believing it like iHarare did.

We named The Herald, NewsDay and ZTV because they were used in E-Creator’s promotional materials. This is to challenge the media to be more critical of the press releases that they receive and to remember that they have platforms that can lend legitimacy to any companies they cover.

We would also like to remind the general public that even when something is covered in the media, it is important to do your own research.

We know that even we, as journalists, can sometimes miss the ball. That is why it is important for everyone to be skeptical of information that they receive, and to be willing to do their own research.

Also read:

E-creator will make some people money before it folds, shattering many – classic Ponzi scheme

,

20 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Home Schoooled.

    You were right Techzim about E-Creator from the onset. It’s a shame that Herald, ZTV & Newsday have resorted to delete the articles, but ma screenshot tinawo kkkkkk were they heaped praises on a Ponzi Scheme as a panacea to end poverty by earning easy and quick money. Ana Madam Boss and Mama Vee also pushed people to fund E -Creator. It was way too good to be true.

    Reply
    1. Isaac

      They were paid too.

      Reply
      1. Comment

        Maybe someone higher up was in it…so as journalists you just write zvamapihwa even if you do the investigation you write what you have been given… Reread the herald and Newsday headlines..it shows

        Reply
      2. Isaac

        It takes an intellect person to identify a pyramid scheme. Vakawanda venyu makafunga kuti since ine maBusiness Documents then it must be legit. It’s just a document! No one really knows if they were legit either.

        The Zim guys will probably disappear soon and act like they’ve been duped for now.

        Reply
  2. SK

    I always follow yoir updates theyare well researched and full of useful content

    I urge people to follow and your articles

    There is too much misinformation disinformation…… Knowledge is power… Welldone team techzim

    Reply
  3. El

    Makapenga techzim, you nailed it from the onset.

    Reply
  4. 20

    I hardly watch zbc or read the herald
    I didn’t even know about ecreater
    Till techzim
    Question now is those were clearly paid reports
    How do we report them to the regulatory authority
    Sadly it’s not the first time
    Which also begs the question whether the big shots are involved since they have ready access to herald

    Reply
  5. peacemaker

    You as TechZim you played your part……you warned us and we took heed.As you always do in many aspects with your analysis.Thank you so much

    Reply
  6. The truth

    Lol don’t apologize… Vanoda zvemahara ngavanyure

    Reply
  7. Super mario

    Herald ZTV and News day are all known for eating on the same table nembavha vakadya vese mari dzavanhu remember National FM vai advertise Koffie king or tiles hr iya yakazo tiza nemari dzavanhu

    Reply
  8. Isaac

    All’s fair in love and war. Techzim, Pindula & ZimPriceCheck (and a couple more guys on Twitter) warned us several times but (in Tocky’s voice) “chete, iwewe hauudzike”… hamudi kuudzwa pamunoresva.

    Reply
  9. The victim

    True. The media let us down to an extent.

    I was part of that scheme as an employee having joined 2weeks b4 it collapsed. I’d like to say i knew i was taking a risk. The one question that made all this scheme suspicious was how can i buy something and comment those comments without having received the item i bought? To me it meant that all those comments i see on alibaba and the likes are fake.
    Yes i should do my own research, but surely losing $15 was nothing than losing research money. At the same time have strategy in these schemes, we dont have to rely on then to help us quit our day to day jobs. Those who put in thousands i dont sympathise with them sorry. Thats too risky.
    However i believe hapana akaisa those figures we saw in screenshots of 1k and above. Thats just the scammers way of making us believe more give more.

    I think some of those journos were part of ecreator trying to recruit kkk.

    Now that they have been scammed i think they should go represent everyone in finding the ceo. Obviously he was employed by the scammer or he himself is the scammer. Also when we were topping up accounts that money would go to someones ecocash. Those people know.

    But anyway, there is one thing i am learning from alll this, making money is a risky business. May we all know that and apply it. Some are not selling sweets in the streets coz of defamation of character and statements like ko zvikasatengwa. My guy making money is a risk.

    Lets try again tomorrow until we get it right.

    Reply
  10. Steez

    Well-done TechZim for being truthful and bold.Keep up the good work.

    Reply
  11. Steez

    Well-done TechZim for being bold and truthful. Keep up the good work

    Reply
  12. Larry

    When you listen to too many motivational speakers telling you about side hustles, you end up falling for anything. We’re desperate as ordinary people.

    Reply
  13. Vald

    You were spot on this ponzi from day one, I tried to help my fellow twimboz and fam by sharing your analysis to save them but ended up being scorned. Perhaps it’s fate lol, but for these media houses to taunt people after they had previously legitimise the company is not fair. Like you said, they should be there to investigate and warn people not kuuya kuzoseka vanh vanyura yet they say it was an empowering.

    Reply
  14. NO REMORSE FOR THE WEAK

    I loved how you clarified that you as the media can’t taunt people for being gullible , but I CAN 🤪

    Reply
  15. Kelly

    Techzim please dig more panyaya ye Engie enegies, thare was similar company in Botswana yaizi *Ecoplexus* this company scammed people akawanda vakasara vachichema

    Reply
  16. The Empress

    “The Emperor has no clothes! ”… But they didn’t want to believe the truth

    You guys at Techzim straight up called it and did your best with the help of Pindula to warn the people, by loudly shouting out “ E Creator is a scam stay away!” Take your victory lap you deserve it!

    Now it’s post mortem time! Let’s see what we have learned from all this.

    First of all we can now confirm that quite a large number of Zimbabwean people are ill educated, greedy, moral less, liars!

    The Herald, The Chronicle and ZTV are so eager to present a success story of the Second Republic to “the Powers that be” that they’ll lie and straight up run an advert as a news story without blinking. And maybe pocket some busfare whilst they do?

    Newsday ah Newsday shame on you! Where did your much vaunted integrity go? Did you at least get the going rate? (30 pieces of silver)

    iHarare… Blaming the victims whilst pretending as if you never promoted E Creator in your paper! Now I have always had the opinion that this newspaper was printed on used tissue paper direct from the source and full of sh*t 💩. It’s always nice to be proven right.

    And Last but not least!
    The average people of Zimbabwe you manage to consistently disappoint! 🤦🏿‍♀️
    Now mind I’m not blaming you for falling for the scam. After all Ponzi Schemes are designed from the start to take advantage of peoples lack of knowledge and critical thinking whilst preying on their greed. And we all can see the economic situation in the country so it’s understandable. These things happen.
    No where Zimbabweans disappointed was when the Techzim article came out, the sheer number of people who came out defence of E Creator with statements like
    “… I know it’s a Ponzi but you shouldn’t let that stop you myself am making $ daily ”
    “… it doesn’t matter if its a Ponzi I made so much $ come join …”
    For ONE and a HALF Months! we saw daily the complete lack of morals shown by these people! They tried to pull in more people even when they knew it was a scam! These people gave E Creator a boost allowing it to catch a few more people in their net. If the E Creator CEO hadn’t got scared nd decided it was time to run, it’s quiet possible that E Creator would still be running!

    And now apparently law enforcement agencies of all stripes in Zimbabwe Police(Fraud) , RBZ(FIU) , Ministry of Finance (…) etc, etc have stopped “the catch and release” policy they had. Now they don’t even bother to investigate or catch anymore

    Reply
  17. D.K.

    Others may have failed, but not Techzim. There is between real money and miracle money, and real money has to be worked for. Thanks Techzim for those who managed to heed your concerns and advice when those who are “trusted” were endorsing the scam.

    Reply

Connect with us

2023 © Techzim All rights reserved. Hosted By Cloud Unboxed

Privacy Policy

Share
Home