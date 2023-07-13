Zhao, the E-creator founder who tried to run away with US$1m has been arrested

Leonard Sengere

Well well well, the plot thickens. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released an interesting statement. Apparently, Zhao Jiaotong does exist and has been arrested for his role in the E-Creator scam. I’ll be damned, I thought he didn’t exist but here’s the ZRP statement:

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 13TH JULY 2023


ARREST OF A CHINESE NATIONAL FOR DUPING THE PUBLIC THROUGH E- CREATOR PONZI SCHEME


The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Zhao Jiaotong (39) in connection with a case of Fraud in which unsuspecting members of the public were duped through E-Creator ponzi scheme.


The Zimbabwe Republic Police is inviting members of the public who might have been duped through E creator to report at any nearest Police Station.


We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments to ponzi or pyramid schemes purportedly offering quick investment returns.


NYATHI. P – Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters.

You will remember that E-creator released a statement saying Zhao was the founder of E-creator, not the guys that had claimed so for months. They said this Zhao fled with US$1 million of people’s money.

At the very least, we now know Zhao exists. Is he the real founder of E-creator and did he really run or try to run away with a million dollars? We shall know in due time as the man is in custody now.

Does this mean you will be able to get your money back? I wouldn’t count on it. Someone, somewhere will do time for the scam if we’re lucky but recovering the funds won’t be easy. I really hope I am wrong but for your own sanity, just tell yourself the money is gone.

I don’t quite know our track record as a country in bringing Ponzi scheme peddlers to book but I don’t imagine it’s great. That means, at the very least, let us rejoice that we might be able to get some form of justice this time around. Let’s hope that scares other would-be scammers away.

E-creator is dead, founder flees with US$1m (or so we’re being told), evangelists already promoting other scams

We, the media, failed the nation in our coverage of E-creator

  1. Anonymous

    What about other countries like Nigeria will they come to nail him on the cross also

    1. Face Culture, Face Slaps

      China went to the extent of producing propaganda that showed other nationalities bowing down and begging for forgiveness to a Han guy they are about to F up who pulled out a Chinese passport in self defense 😅 I’m sure they will, at the very least, secure the quiet ‘extradition’ of this dude before the hammers and nails come out! They need to keep the myth alive 😂

  2. Lamar_Nyasco

    Kkkkk ndipo pachabuda chokwadi apa,, if he stole funds he didn’t steal alone lol more names wilk come

  3. Stella

    I am happy with the arrest of the E-Creator founder

  4. Blue💙

    I’m about to unveil E-Campaign, a business scheme where l pay you for posting pro-CCC poems/odes on your socials. A 0.25% return on your investment daily. I only need the initial deposit for server maintenance.
    Click https://www.E-Campaign.co.zw to follow our launch countdown. We don’t pay you from someone else’s money, l mean, tvis ain’t no Ponzi. We generate money from advertising.

    Hurry up and sign. I won’t do a Zhao and flee with your money😂

    1. Hokage

      @Blue 🤣🤣🤣

      1. R

        It is up to the victims to come out and file a report. More victims, more evidence.

        We also want the police to have access to the e-creator so can get first-hand knowledge of what really happened and how much was lost.

  5. nail them

    also arrest those that SOLD this cr@p to others !!! give their names to ZIMRA as well !!!!

  6. Y

    Does anyone remember Davidson Matanganyidze and the ponzi scheme company called Access to Capital. Well, Davidson was acquitted of of charges of fraud etc.

    If one has been careful in conducting the crimes and you get the best legal defense, its possible to get away daylight robbery or fraud or murder

  7. Isaac

    The news has spread faster than wifi 😄

  8. Hokage

    Regardless of this , those statements about Zhao transferring a million bucks through Ecocash don’t make sense .

  9. Hokage

    Mmmm, black n white eh 🤔, mmmm the logo doesn’t have a transparent background 😒 , PATHETIC!

  10. Aynai

    Haa there is no Zhao apa ,mari yakatorwa nevana vevhu.

  11. Jay

    Hmm interesting…..where will people get the evidence if the app was closed down and there is no proof of the funds in those accounts.

  12. V3NOM

    Wow this guy had it coming

  13. CAME_plc

    Investigators should simply cause the reinstallation of the e-Creator software on the network and run it. All outstanding payments should be still be pending or employees had not initiated withdrawals. I am sure that should the most clinical way to arrive at the individual prejudices suffered by participants.
    Econet sims used for receiving float payments by participants or issuing payouts to participants should be made available. There were quite a number.

    1. Ndlovu

      Makes sense, why are you not part of our security forces kkk

  14. Anonymous

    Is it true this story

  15. Ndlovu

    Power of Black magic
    Monies will have to come back

  16. zimra take note

    also arrest those that SOLD this cr@p to others !!! and give their names to ZIMRA as well !!!!

  17. Dizzmany

    Ha guys ka Zhao shud just open the application n tongowithdrawer mari dzedu as usual ka .throuh ecocash

  18. Kukuu

    Last time we heard that Zhao akwira ndege atiza nemari …saka azosungwa kupi awanikwa kupi kwaasungirwa ?…police must give us full information

