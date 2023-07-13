Zhao, the E-creator founder who tried to run away with US$1m has been arrested

Well well well, the plot thickens. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released an interesting statement. Apparently, Zhao Jiaotong does exist and has been arrested for his role in the E-Creator scam. I’ll be damned, I thought he didn’t exist but here’s the ZRP statement:

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 13TH JULY 2023

ARREST OF A CHINESE NATIONAL FOR DUPING THE PUBLIC THROUGH E- CREATOR PONZI SCHEME

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Zhao Jiaotong (39) in connection with a case of Fraud in which unsuspecting members of the public were duped through E-Creator ponzi scheme.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is inviting members of the public who might have been duped through E creator to report at any nearest Police Station.

We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments to ponzi or pyramid schemes purportedly offering quick investment returns.

NYATHI. P – Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters.

You will remember that E-creator released a statement saying Zhao was the founder of E-creator, not the guys that had claimed so for months. They said this Zhao fled with US$1 million of people’s money.

At the very least, we now know Zhao exists. Is he the real founder of E-creator and did he really run or try to run away with a million dollars? We shall know in due time as the man is in custody now.

Does this mean you will be able to get your money back? I wouldn’t count on it. Someone, somewhere will do time for the scam if we’re lucky but recovering the funds won’t be easy. I really hope I am wrong but for your own sanity, just tell yourself the money is gone.

I don’t quite know our track record as a country in bringing Ponzi scheme peddlers to book but I don’t imagine it’s great. That means, at the very least, let us rejoice that we might be able to get some form of justice this time around. Let’s hope that scares other would-be scammers away.

