Spotify’s AI DJ is now available in Zimbabwe, it’s brilliant, try it out

We talked about Spotify’s new AI-powered DJ a few months ago when it was announced. The feature wasn’t available in Zimbabwe at the time but it’s here now and I have thoughts.

Spotify AI-powered DJ is a feature that uses artificial intelligence to create personalised playlists for users. The AI DJ takes into account a user’s listening history, preferences, and current mood to create a playlist of songs that the user is likely to enjoy.

You can see how the AI DJ is pulling from my recent listening, my past and the past in general.

It can help you find new songs that you might not have otherwise discovered, and it can also help you to rediscover old favourites.

If I’m being honest though, the AI DJ is not blowing my mind when it comes to discovering new songs. This is not because the DJ is terrible, it’s brilliant. It’s just that I already find my personalised playlists so perfect there was no room for improvement.

Pro-tip, go to the Search tab → Made for you → Scroll down to Niche Mixes and get your mind blown. Nothing beats those playlists when it comes to discovering new stuff that’s similar to the niche stuff you like.

So, the AI DJ does not queue up as many niche tracks and genres as those playlists would, it is not supposed to. So far I’ve found that it pulls a lot from my like songs.

This is working out for me though. I do have thousands of liked songs and am pleasantly surprised by some of the jams I liked years ago but had forgotten about. So, that rediscovering old favourites bit is real, you’ll love it.

The AI DJ

In addition to the personalised playlists, discovery and rediscovery, you get the DJ. I didn’t realise how much better radio is with a DJ who steps in every so often to introduce songs. The AI DJ does not talk too much as to be annoying, he simply sets up what’s coming and can go for more than 5 songs without saying a peep.

Just moments ago he said, “I’ve noticed there is a lot of Band of Horses in your recent listening and I’m just going to go with that.” Then he proceeded to play tracks from the band back-to-back-to-back. I loved it, he’s mixing it up.

It looks like I’m going to be using the DJ a little more than I thought I would. It’s just a refreshing experience, a new feature that’s not really new. It plays the nostalgia chord for millennials like me who grew up listening to the radio.

If you’re not feeling the AI DJ’s set, you can tap on the little blue button in the bottom right corner and he’ll switch it up. The button is not available on the desktop app for now.

The DJ won’t be offended, he’ll just tell you what he’s about to do and get on with it. I don’t imagine human DJs would take it that well.

He’ll also keep you guessing what’s coming next. Spotify says “Your DJ picks the song for you in the moment, so you never know what’s coming next.”

How to use AI DJ

Give the DJ a try, I think you’ll like him. Go to the Search tab → Made for you → Under Uniquely Yours you should see the DJ in all his glory. Just tap on that square and he’ll do the rest.

He’s still in Beta but he’s good already so I can’t imagine how good he will be in the future.

If you try the AI DJ out, do let us know what you think. Is this the new (old) way of streaming music? If you’re Gen Z I’m curious to know if this concept of a voice cutting into the music appeals to you. I know my fellow millennials will get it, or maybe they won’t. Let me know.

