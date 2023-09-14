Campus Courier is a startup looking to offer delivery and courier services to university students.

Campus Courier is a startup looking to solve the gap in the campus delivery and courier space. It was founded in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Gigadel Express. It is currently operating in 3 universities namely the University of Zimbabwe, Harare Institute of Technology, and most recently Midlands State University where they are still running trials which according to them look promising.

The motivation behind Campus Courier

Campus Courier is student-first in its approach. They observed and outlined the following as the pain points students face most during their time on campus:

Limited Access

Many students, especially those residing on campus, face limited access to essential items like groceries, pharmaceuticals, and fast food. This can be particularly challenging during hectic academic schedules or in cases of emergencies.



Many students, especially those residing on campus, face limited access to essential items like groceries, pharmaceuticals, and fast food. This can be particularly challenging during hectic academic schedules or in cases of emergencies. Inefficiency

Traditional courier services are often inefficient and time-consuming for students. They don’t cater specifically to the unique needs and schedules of the student community.



Traditional courier services are often inefficient and time-consuming for students. They don’t cater specifically to the unique needs and schedules of the student community. Lack of Emergency Services

There was a noticeable absence of reliable and convenient emergency service providers to cater to special needs, such as urgent medication or essential documents.



Services students look for most

Campus Courier offers a suite of services for students on and off campus which include the following:

FastFoods(all-outlets)

Groceries

Toiletries

Medication

Parcels

Documents

Gadgets

Taxi & transport services

Of these, Campus Courier mentions that it has 4 services that are highly requested from that list and these include: Food Delivery, Pharmaceutical deliveries, Parcel collection, and Taxi & transport services.

Service fees

Campus Courier fees range from $2 to $5 for express deliveries, scheduled deliveries, or instant deliveries specifically for on and off-campus students. For pharmaceuticals and fast food, the fees are dependent on the size of the package. For the specific fees for particular orders, this is the number you can get in touch with +263783072026.

Also Read: