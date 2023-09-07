NetOne is the biggest loser of subscribers and Telecel loses 56.5% of its mobile internet traffic

Mobile subscriptions as a whole dropped in Q2, a trend that has been consistent since Q3 2022. This time around NetOne lost the largest chunk of subscribers at 5.2% (193,126 subscribers). An interesting stat is the number of subscribers NetOne lost in Q2 of 2023 is equivalent to 63% of Telecel’s subscribers (307,534). It’s fascinating how Telecel still manages to keep its doors open with how its numbers are looking.

Telecel is the only MNO to not record a loss in market share with NetOne giving up 1.2% of it to Econet. The mobile penetration rate dropped by 0.7% to 91.9% at the end of March 2023.

NetOne continues to take Econet’s voice traffic share

For the past 2 quarters, NetOne has consistently gained mobile voice traffic market share with a 2.8% gain in Q1 and a 3.5% gain in Q2 2023. Econet has been the biggest loser in mobile voice market share for the same period (2.6% and 3.2%), and Telecel barely lost mobile voice traffic (0.2% and 0.3%) over Q1 and Q2 2023.

Econet makes up for it with its mobile data market share

Mobile data consumption got an overall increase of 11.6% with Econet mopping up most of the gains. It seems whatever voice traffic Econet lost in mobile voice traffic it made up a lot for it in mobile data. Telecel continued its trend of losing traffic seeing a 56.5% drop in mobile data. That is over half of their data traffic which is a double blow considering Telecel has the most fairly priced data bundles of the 3 MNOs.

Another very worrying Telecel stat is that their data traffic at the end of Q2 2023 was over 22x less than the data traffic NetOne lost in the same period.

MNOs are pushing on with 4G coverage

Investment in mobile network infrastructure was mainly focused on LTE. 243 new 4G deployments, 83 new 3G deployments, and 37 new 2G deployments. Econet still holds a 100% share of 5G base stations at 22 sites. This figure has not changed since Q2 2022.

Telecel’s infrastructure is lagging substantially with a share of just 0.% of the total LTE deployments in the country. So they may have affordable data bundles however they don’t have enough mobile internet coverage for their subscribers to capitalise on them which contributes to their extremely low mobile data traffic.

  1. Flysiddthesoulutionexe

    🤔🤔Telecel is coming back into the circle

    Reply
  2. Stylish

    Telecel should just quit the race for sure

    Reply
  3. D1vant

    Telecel’s mobile data is not fairly priced at all. Wtf

    Reply
  4. Core95

    If you’ve ever lived in the rural areas you will realise just how much of a gap there is between the townsfolk and those in the countryside. Mostly it’s 2g which is crappy and a 3g which is way more crappier.
    Netone and telecel should just merge into something that’s more competitive for Econet. Otherwise it’s always going to be a one horse race which we the subscribers have to content with unreasonable voice and internet charges.
    Imagine if starlink is licenced and we already have mnos struggling to stay afloat. That would be a game changer.

    Reply

