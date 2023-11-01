Get faster speeds on select Liquid Home Fibronix packages, up to 250Mbps, take that Starlink

Ever looked at two things and gotten a sense that they are connected even when you have no evidence to back it up? I can’t help looking at Liquid’s latest promotion and concluding that Starlink has something to do with it.

Whatever motivated the promotion is not important though. What’s important is that it is here now. Liquid is calling it the “10 times the speed” promotion and here’s what you get.

Liquid is promising internet speeds that are 10 times faster than you normally get on selected Fibroniks packages. Here is what’s on offer:

Package Speed Data Gifted Fibronix Family Entertainment Up to 20 Mbps Unlimited Up to 100 Mbps Fibronix Modern Family Up to 30 Mbps Unlimited Up to 150 Mbps Fibronix Power Pack Up to 50 Mbps Unlimited Up to 200 Mbps Fibronix Turbo Pack Up to 100 Mbps Unlimited Up to 250 Mbps Fibronix Lite Up to 10 Mbps 40GB Up to 50 Mbps Fibronix Basic Essentials Up to 10 Mbps 50GB Up to 50 Mbps Fibronix Family Essentials Up to 10 Mbps 100GB Up to 50 Mbps Fibronix Come Alive Up to 10 Mbps 150GB Up to 50 Mbps

The keen-eyed among us would have noticed that it’s not quite 10 times the speed. It’s at most 5 times the speed. There is no shame in a 5 times boost to speeds, I am not quite sure why the marketing department decided to fib and call it “10 times.”

The promotion runs from today, the 1st of November until the 31st of January. I guess it’s meant to be a little carrot to make you subscribe during the holidays. All you have to do is subscribe to any of the listed packages and you will get the speeds. More of this, please.

You will get those speeds the moment you get a package. I tested it and I’m getting about 50 Mbps (I’m on the capped packages like the peasant that I am). My speed test history shows that I normally get around 10 Mbps.

One can only hope that this promotion is a sign that we could be seeing speed bumps in the future more permanently. We have established that it is fixed internet providers like Liquid that have the most to worry about when it comes to Starlink.

The satellite internet company offers speeds of at least 50 Mbps, with some users reporting consistently getting speeds in the 150 Mbps range. If Liquid cannot match Starlink’s $47 uncapped package, they can at least match or beat it on speeds. So, for Liquid’s sake, I hope it is speed bumps I see in the tea leaves.

What’s crazy about this all is how 5G is putting fixed internet speeds to shame. The fastest internet I ever experienced was on T-Mobile’s network in Detroit. I got download speeds of over 500 Mbps.

