Get faster speeds on select Liquid Home Fibronix packages, up to 250Mbps, take that Starlink

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

Ever looked at two things and gotten a sense that they are connected even when you have no evidence to back it up? I can’t help looking at Liquid’s latest promotion and concluding that Starlink has something to do with it.

Whatever motivated the promotion is not important though. What’s important is that it is here now. Liquid is calling it the “10 times the speed” promotion and here’s what you get.

Liquid is promising internet speeds that are 10 times faster than you normally get on selected Fibroniks packages. Here is what’s on offer:

PackageSpeedDataGifted
Fibronix Family EntertainmentUp to 20 MbpsUnlimitedUp to 100 Mbps
Fibronix Modern FamilyUp to 30 MbpsUnlimitedUp to 150 Mbps
Fibronix Power PackUp to 50 MbpsUnlimitedUp to 200 Mbps
Fibronix Turbo PackUp to 100 MbpsUnlimitedUp to 250 Mbps
Fibronix LiteUp to 10 Mbps40GBUp to 50 Mbps
Fibronix Basic EssentialsUp to 10 Mbps50GBUp to 50 Mbps
Fibronix Family EssentialsUp to 10 Mbps100GBUp to 50 Mbps
Fibronix Come AliveUp to 10 Mbps150GBUp to 50 Mbps

The keen-eyed among us would have noticed that it’s not quite 10 times the speed. It’s at most 5 times the speed. There is no shame in a 5 times boost to speeds, I am not quite sure why the marketing department decided to fib and call it “10 times.”

The promotion runs from today, the 1st of November until the 31st of January. I guess it’s meant to be a little carrot to make you subscribe during the holidays. All you have to do is subscribe to any of the listed packages and you will get the speeds. More of this, please.

You will get those speeds the moment you get a package. I tested it and I’m getting about 50 Mbps (I’m on the capped packages like the peasant that I am). My speed test history shows that I normally get around 10 Mbps.

One can only hope that this promotion is a sign that we could be seeing speed bumps in the future more permanently. We have established that it is fixed internet providers like Liquid that have the most to worry about when it comes to Starlink.

The satellite internet company offers speeds of at least 50 Mbps, with some users reporting consistently getting speeds in the 150 Mbps range. If Liquid cannot match Starlink’s $47 uncapped package, they can at least match or beat it on speeds. So, for Liquid’s sake, I hope it is speed bumps I see in the tea leaves.

What’s crazy about this all is how 5G is putting fixed internet speeds to shame. The fastest internet I ever experienced was on T-Mobile’s network in Detroit. I got download speeds of over 500 Mbps.

Also read:

Of the man who got access to Liquid customers’ accounts and stole their data, allegedly

VoIP gives fixed lines a new lease on life, Africom claiming a big piece from Liquid

4 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Farai Ted Mandoreba

    I guessed the same as you just did when i heard that starlink has come forward to the regulator. It showed that these service providers have the capacity to give what they are offering. Only that there will be no competition. $47 unlimited internet is very attractive so i think this is test drive…and one thing you didn’t give use the prices

    Reply
    1. Fely

      When starlink gets licensed the market will chage… Look at coca-cola…when varun came coca-cola where forced to change in a very big way… So me too i expect that liquid will revise their package (prices) so not to lose customers..

      Reply
  2. Mabasa

    The good thing about starlink is that.. when i am going to my rural areas i can pack my starlink in my back pack and be connected from wherever for just $47. So if starlink is to be licensed…for sure..ticha inerera

    Reply
  3. How it should have been all along

    Hopefully it’s a sign that they heard something interesting regarding SpaceX’s application. Regardless, it shows that they always had this capability in their back pocket. Zol customers, don’t forget after getting a small taste and hold liquids feet to the fire so they normalise this

    Reply

Connect with us

2023 © Techzim All rights reserved. Hosted By Cloud Unboxed

Privacy Policy

Share
Home