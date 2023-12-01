Grade 7 results come out today, here’s how you access them online

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 Results are coming out today at noon. Parents and students can access the results from the portal starting today.

You can access the results through ZIMSEC’s portal with the link below:

ZIMSEC Grade & Results Portal

Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:

1. Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.

2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].

3. Select the region where your school is located and proceed to the instructions for registration.

Option B- Via direct access to your school’s region:

1. The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.

RegionDescriptionPortal Address
R1 and R6HARARE and MASVINGOhttps://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw
R2 and R5MUTARE and MIDLANDShttps://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw
R4, R9 & R10BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTHhttps://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw
R3, R7 & R8MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WESThttps://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw

2. Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for the region where your school is located.

For account creation:

  1. Click on Candidate Login on the home screen in the top right corner
  2. Click on Register New User
  3. Fill in your details and take note of the instructions on the right side of the screen
  4. Make sure to select November as Session and Grade 7 as level
  5. Click Register

You can then login and view your results.

You can peruse the document below if you’re still not sure what to do.

ZIMSEC-Online-Distribution-Manual-Grade-7Download

