Starlink sends first Twitter (X) post from ordinary phone to satellites, no expensive kit required

Earlier this year we talked about Starlink putting cell towers in space to connect ordinary smartphones directly to satellites.

We talked about how big of a deal this would be because we already have smartphones. We would not need to buy the expensive kits that are on sale right now.

However, the service is not meant to compete with services like Econet and NetOne’s. It is meant for emergencies or in times when normal service from mobile network operators is down. Which is a lot of times in Zimbabwe.

Anyway, Starlink has been laying out the infrastructure for its Direct to Cell service. Today, Starlink tested it and posted a message to Twitter (I refuse to call it X).

We saw a post by Starlink that said, “This post was sent through a SpaceX Direct to Cell satellite.”

SpaceX’s Director of Satellite Engineering then gave us a little more context to the post.

This was the tree cover in a small valley in the Santa Cruz Mountains earlier in the day when we were exchanging some DMs on X. https://t.co/KFl1fZ9pvH pic.twitter.com/pzveDbSn8P — Ben Longmier (@longmier) February 26, 2024

Remember guys, the SpaceX post was sent from a smartphone, just like the one in your pocket or bra right now. The post went directly to a satellite somewhere in the heavens and came back to Earth.

My friend, it is like we are carrying satellite dishes in our pockets at this point.

I can’t wait for Direct to Cell to roll out globally, even if it will require that Starlink partners with Econet and NetOne.

Starlink still hasn’t applied to be in Zim

As we drool at all that, let us remember that the government of Zimbabwe maintains that Starlink is yet to apply.

This past weekend, POTRAZ Deputy Director of Economic Tariffs and Competition Vengesai Magadzire said,

As the regulator, POTRAZ is mandated to license operators in Zimbabwe but now Starlink has not submitted its application for the licence. We are waiting to hear from it and once it submits Potraz will do what is required.

