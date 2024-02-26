Starlink sends first Twitter (X) post from ordinary phone to satellites, no expensive kit required

Earlier this year we talked about Starlink putting cell towers in space to connect ordinary smartphones directly to satellites.

We talked about how big of a deal this would be because we already have smartphones. We would not need to buy the expensive kits that are on sale right now.

However, the service is not meant to compete with services like Econet and NetOne’s. It is meant for emergencies or in times when normal service from mobile network operators is down. Which is a lot of times in Zimbabwe.

Anyway, Starlink has been laying out the infrastructure for its Direct to Cell service. Today, Starlink tested it and posted a message to Twitter (I refuse to call it X).

We saw a post by Starlink that said, “This post was sent through a SpaceX Direct to Cell satellite.”

SpaceX’s Director of Satellite Engineering then gave us a little more context to the post.

Post says, “The SpaceX team just completed the first post on X from a phone to one of our Direct to Cell satellites! This was the tree cover in a small valley in the Santa Cruz Mountains earlier in the day when we were exchanging some DMs on X.”

Remember guys, the SpaceX post was sent from a smartphone, just like the one in your pocket or bra right now. The post went directly to a satellite somewhere in the heavens and came back to Earth.

My friend, it is like we are carrying satellite dishes in our pockets at this point.

I can’t wait for Direct to Cell to roll out globally, even if it will require that Starlink partners with Econet and NetOne.

Starlink still hasn’t applied to be in Zim

As we drool at all that, let us remember that the government of Zimbabwe maintains that Starlink is yet to apply.

This past weekend, POTRAZ Deputy Director of Economic Tariffs and Competition Vengesai Magadzire said,

As the regulator, POTRAZ is mandated to license operators in Zimbabwe but now Starlink has not submitted its application for the licence. We are waiting to hear from it and once it submits Potraz will do what is required.

  1. Mbo

    Government are not ready

    1. Zimbo

      Vakamirira kaSomething for a Coke. 🤣🤣🤣

      1. Trolling from the bhundu

        You know it😂

  2. Cmudiwa

    This is a good and bad. Good in terms of connectivity, bad is terms of easier tracking if used the wrong way

    1. Trolling from the bhundu

      I guess this is where people take agency over their own privacy. If you want to be unreachable in the middle of nowhere, you can disable 4g, downgrade your handset, pull your sim, enable airplane mode, turn off your phone or leave your phone behind.

  3. Trolling from the bhundu

    Fantastic that they are bringing proof of concept out into the public eye. When people see it practically, they can easily imagine how this tech can enrich their connectivity. Hopefully, the fact that networks will be the ones to front the service will cut back on some of the stupid political manoeuvring happening around Starlinks main service.

  4. D.K.

    Technology is advancing at a very fast pace when we are still planning and building dirt roads and growth points. If the benefit of uninterrupted data and telecommunications to our GDP could be calculated by our intellectuals of influence, they would be inviting Starlink, rather than trying to put on lipstick , wearing high heels and a micro dress, expecting to attract Musk. Even the local Chinese know how Musk’s setup can get them lots of US dollars.
    To the author, you can tell Musk to revert to Twitter or TwiXter. To the ladies who carry the satellite dishes in their bras, and also to the gentlemen who carry the dishes in their pants pockets the message to them is that they are frying the softest and most delicate parts of their anatomy, and they should do a relocation.

