Tell 15 to 20-year-olds about this Learning Factory hackathon to prevent infant deaths in hot cars

Here is a hackathon that you should tell the 15-20-year-olds in your life about. The Learning Factory is calling for the development of a smart system to prevent hot car deaths.

Here are the details:

HACKATHON: Preventing hot car deaths

Develop a smart safety system to prevent heatstroke and suffocation in both human and animal vehicle occupants. This system will issue alerts and trigger alarms when vehicle conditions approach, equal, or exceed pre-set safety thresholds.

A Raspberry Pi Pico should be at the heart of the solution.

How do teams participate in the hackathon?

• Click here (or visit https://forms.gle/W6HLrMpJ2AzJQgGv8) before the 5th of April 2024 and complete the form, supplying details about your team. The entry form closes at 2359 hours on the 5th of April 2024, no entries will be accepted after that date.

• Entries will be reviewed by a team of independent adjudicators. The top 6 teams will be invited to participate in the hackathon which runs from the 22nd to the 25th of April 2024 at the Academy of Music in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

• The top 6 teams will be contacted and advised of their selection. All other entrants will not receive direct communication. Details of the selected teams will be posted on TeXpo’s social media channels.

• On the 22nd of April the 6 teams invited to participate in the hackathon will be provided the full specifications for the solution they are to develop, and the equipment, tools and components that they will use to develop their solution.

• Participation in the hackathon is free of charge!

Who can participate in the hackathon?

Teams of between 3 and 5 members.

Teams do not need to have worked together previously.

Team members must be aged 15 to 20 years.

No prior experience with hackathons is required.

Winners of previous TeXpo hackathons are discouraged from participating in this hackathon

For more information

WhatsApp: +263718997355 or +263772269737

Email: hello@texpoafrica.com

Or look for @TeXpoAfrica on YouTube, Facebook or LinkedIn.

