Acquire and enhance your skills with Udemy for $11, A Limited Offer To Pay Using EcoCash Is Available

So a lot of people got in touch with me after they missed the Udemy new year promotion. It’s January and everyone is running around trying to look for money for rent/rates, school fees, bread, transport/fuel and about a million other things. A discount is always welcome news.

Update

Please note while the promotion is still running the offer to assist those who want to pay via Ecocash has expired.

Udemy is running a promotion where you can enroll for their courses for $11.

What the heck is Udemy

My colleague has already written about Udemy. In short Udemy is an online platform that allows students to enroll for online, usually short, courses put up by experts, enthusiasts and lecturers. These courses are usually on a specific subject for example Angular JS, in video format with lots of projects and can be completed on your own pace. When you complete the course you have a new skill and awarded a certificate of completion which is in JPEG or PDF format.

Getting the bang for your buck

Zimbabweans are notoriously frugal, 20 years of worth of economic despondency will do that to you. So how much is your $11 worth? Well once you pay the $11 you get lifetime access to the course. You can complete it in 10 hours or 10 years that’s entirely up to you. You will not be asked for additional payment. In fact you can retake the course as many times as you want if there is a certain part that’s tripping you up.

Is $11 really a great bargain?

As I have pointed out this is a bargain. Normally some of these courses sell for around $200. If you enroll now you get lifetime access and save as much as $189 on the regular price. I don’t know about you but I do love saving money.

Taking advantage of the discount

Unlike the previous discount where you could just visit Udemy’s site and take advantage of the offer this one requires you to follow this link. When you click the link and land on Udemy you will note that the discount has been applied automatically on all courses. Please note this offer will expire on Friday at 11.59 PM so make sure to take advantage of it before then.

As already said you can just follow the link above and search for your preferred course. I have however created a list of ten courses that I think our readers might be interested in:

As pointed out you can click on this link and search for your own desired course. Make sure to stick with highly rated, top selling courses.

Limited Offer: Pay using Ecocash

This offer to pay via Ecocash has expired but you can still take advantage of the discount using your own Visa/MasterCard/PayPal.