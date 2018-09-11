Incoming Minister Of ICT, Kazembe Kazembe Is Better Than Supa Mandiwanzira: Agreed?

Kazembe Kazembe career has taken a new trajectory that saw him being appointed the Minister of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and Cyber Security, thus displacing Supa Mandiwanzira. Whilst Supa’s career started off being a well-renowned journalist, Mr. Kazembe Kazembe’s career started off being a school teacher.

advertisement

However, of the two, Mr. Kazembe seem to be more qualified for this job than his predecessor and I believe that makes him a good appointment by President Mnangagwa. His educational background and work experience altogether mold him into a technocrat. Yet, making good policies or being a competent minister requires more than technical expertise or knowledge. To deliver he not only will need to use his knowledge but will have to be politically capacitated by the President to institute whatever reforms or policies.

Anyway, let’s take a look at Mr. Kazembe Kazembe’s background;

advertisement

Academic Achievements

Primary: Dandamera Primary School

Secondary: Kundayi Secondary, Chipindura High (O Level), Allan Wilson High (A Level)

Tertiary: MBA (Africa University), B. Tech Degree in Marketing (Technikon SA) Graduate Diploma in Marketing (IMM) SA, Electrical Power Engineering (Harare Institute of Technology), Data Communication and Networking (University of Zimbabwe), B.Tech Level 5 in CCTV surveillance ( TAVCOM Training College, UK)

Other Form of Training: Access Control Systems & Biometrics – Impro SA, Access Control Systems – GYYR, UK Electronics/Mechanical Technologies Rotor Spinning Machines (Rieter, Switzerland) Milestone X-Protect CCTV systems, Milestone. Work Environment Management (Harare Institute of Technologies) Electrical Artisan Class 1 – Ministry of Labour & Manpower Development Refrigeration – Harare Institute of technology

Positions Held

1990 – 1991: Science & Mathematics Teacher at Rujeko Secondary School, Glendale

1994 – 1995: Managing Director & Owner – REK Stationers – Glendale

1995 – 1996: Electrical Engineering Technician – Glendale Spinners 1996 -1997: Co-Head Electrical Department – Glendale Spinners

1997 – 1998: Systems Consultant – Safeguard Alarms

1998 – 1999: Divisional Manager (Hitech Division) – Safeguard Alarms

1999 – 2000: Technical Director- Safeguard Alarms

2000 – 2002: Sales & Marketing Director – Safeguard Alarms

2002 to date: Managing Director & Owner – Leabridge Technologies

1999 – 2001: Cell Hungwe Branch, Dandamera, Mazowe West

2001- 2010: Hungwe Branch Committee

2010 – 2013: Committee Member Dandamera District

2013 – Provincial Member – Mashonaland Central