Incoming Minister Of ICT, Kazembe Kazembe Is Better Than Supa Mandiwanzira: Agreed?

Kazembe Kazembe career has taken a new trajectory that saw him being appointed the Minister of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and Cyber Security, thus displacing Supa Mandiwanzira. Whilst Supa’s career started off being a well-renowned journalist, Mr. Kazembe Kazembe’s career started off being a school teacher.
However, of the two, Mr. Kazembe seem to be more qualified for this job than his predecessor and I believe that makes him a good appointment by President Mnangagwa. His educational background and work experience altogether mold him into a technocrat. Yet, making good policies or being a competent minister requires more than technical expertise or knowledge. To deliver he not only will need to use his knowledge but will have to be politically capacitated by the President to institute whatever reforms or policies.
Anyway, let’s take a look at Mr. Kazembe Kazembe’s background;
Academic Achievements
- Primary: Dandamera Primary School
- Secondary: Kundayi Secondary, Chipindura High (O Level), Allan Wilson High (A Level)
- Tertiary: MBA (Africa University), B. Tech Degree in Marketing (Technikon SA) Graduate Diploma in Marketing (IMM) SA, Electrical Power Engineering (Harare Institute of Technology), Data Communication and Networking (University of Zimbabwe), B.Tech Level 5 in CCTV surveillance ( TAVCOM Training College, UK)
- Other Form of Training: Access Control Systems & Biometrics – Impro SA, Access Control Systems – GYYR, UK Electronics/Mechanical Technologies Rotor Spinning Machines (Rieter, Switzerland) Milestone X-Protect CCTV systems, Milestone. Work Environment Management (Harare Institute of Technologies) Electrical Artisan Class 1 – Ministry of Labour & Manpower Development Refrigeration – Harare Institute of technology
Positions Held
- 1990 – 1991: Science & Mathematics Teacher at Rujeko Secondary School, Glendale
- 1994 – 1995: Managing Director & Owner – REK Stationers – Glendale
- 1995 – 1996: Electrical Engineering Technician – Glendale Spinners 1996 -1997: Co-Head Electrical Department – Glendale Spinners
- 1997 – 1998: Systems Consultant – Safeguard Alarms
- 1998 – 1999: Divisional Manager (Hitech Division) – Safeguard Alarms
- 1999 – 2000: Technical Director- Safeguard Alarms
- 2000 – 2002: Sales & Marketing Director – Safeguard Alarms
- 2002 to date: Managing Director & Owner – Leabridge Technologies
- 1999 – 2001: Cell Hungwe Branch, Dandamera, Mazowe West
- 2001- 2010: Hungwe Branch Committee
- 2010 – 2013: Committee Member Dandamera District
- 2013 – Provincial Member – Mashonaland Central
Kazembe Kazembe is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the Zanu-PF party. He is the current Minister of ICT. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mazowe West Constituency in the National Assembly. He was reelected in the July 2018... Read More About Kazembe Kazembe
Supa Collins Mandiwanzira is a Zimbabwean politician, entrepreneur, former government minister and former journalist. He is the former Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security in the Republic of Zimbabwe. Mandiwanzira is the founder of Zimbabwe's only privately owned radio station, ZiFM Stereo through... Read More About Supa Mandiwanzira
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean University offering technologically inclined courses.Harare Institute of Technology is the hub of technology development and delivery of technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Read More About Harare Institute of Technology
5 thoughts on “Incoming Minister Of ICT, Kazembe Kazembe Is Better Than Supa Mandiwanzira: Agreed?”
It’s too soon to know, qualifications are just pieces of laminated paper. Look at how Google stopped employing people because they have degrees
Common misconception here, Google did not stop employing people with degrees, they simply stopped considering a degree as a requirement
Let us wait and see based on results. We hope that he will together with the other cabinet members steer the country forward. Qualifications sometimes count for zero if one is not dedicated, focused and disciplined.
Technocrat my butt.You Techzim guys are now running out of stories.Does he even know what TCP/IP is ?
Dr.Parirenyatwa qualified but a pile of garb.We know what Supa did and we dont know what Kazembe ill do.
Dumb post.
minister of tech with a tech company
conflict of interest