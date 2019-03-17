Cyclone Idai Crisis: Call These Numbers For Help

Cyclone Idai is ravaging many parts of the country, with many people losing their lives and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. As the cyclone is still expected to cause trouble, you can use the following numbers when you in an emergency situation:

advertisement

Emergency

111 – Econet subscribers Toll free number

114 – NetOne subscribers Toll free number

112 – Toll free number for every number

0800 3222 911-Toll free landline

Ambulance Services

MARS- 112 toll free using Econet

EMRAS-Harare Mobile 0772 141 610

EMRAS-Bulawayo Mobile 0772 141 611

EMRAS-Gweru Mobile 0772 141 612

EMRAS-Mutare Mobile 0772 141 613

EMRAS-Masvingo Mobile 0772 141 615

EMRAS-Kwekwe Mobile 0772 141 614

EMRAS-Bindura Mobile 0772 190 381

EMRAS-Victoria Falls Mobile 0732 146 256

Fire Departments

Fire Department, 993

Mutare Victoria Falls Kwekwe Mutare is the name of Zimbabwe's third largest city after Harare and Bulawayo. Popularliry referred to in Zimbabwe as Kumakomoyo, this word depicts the city’s mountainous terrain giving it a unique distinction which makes it different from the rest of other cities in the country.... Read More About Mutare Victoria Falls is a name of the resort town located in the Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe and named after a big waterfall. The town is located on the eastern border which separates Zimbabwe from Zambia. Before the colonization of Zimbabwe by the British, present-day... Read More About Victoria Falls advertisement Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe. Read More About Kwekwe

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.