Cyclone Idai Crisis: Call These Numbers For Help

Cyclone Idai is ravaging many parts of the country, with many people losing their lives and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. As the cyclone is still expected to cause trouble, you can use the following numbers when you in an emergency situation:
Emergency
- 111 – Econet subscribers Toll free number
- 114 – NetOne subscribers Toll free number
- 112 – Toll free number for every number
- 0800 3222 911-Toll free landline
Ambulance Services
- MARS- 112 toll free using Econet
- EMRAS-Harare Mobile 0772 141 610
- EMRAS-Bulawayo Mobile 0772 141 611
- EMRAS-Gweru Mobile 0772 141 612
- EMRAS-Mutare Mobile 0772 141 613
- EMRAS-Masvingo Mobile 0772 141 615
- EMRAS-Kwekwe Mobile 0772 141 614
- EMRAS-Bindura Mobile 0772 190 381
- EMRAS-Victoria Falls Mobile 0732 146 256
Fire Departments
- Fire Department, 993
