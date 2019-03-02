EcoSure Registering Customers Without Their Consent. What’s Going On?

It seems EcoSure is going the extra step to make sure that when you pass away things are dealt with as a number of Econet subscribers have been randomly getting a message telling them that they have subscribed for EcoSure, even when they haven’t.

We’ve come across a number of users who have gotten the following message from EcoSure informing them of their registration:

You have successfully paid RTGS$1.00 to ECOSURE PREMIUM (79281) Merchant.

Here are a few of the people I’ve seen complaining about this issue on Twitter and amongst my contacts list.

This problem isn’t affecting every subscriber. I didn’t receive the message, so it’s not yet clear why there’s a certain section of subscribers receiving this message and what criteria those subscribers are meeting.

In moments like this, one feels for people in rural areas who don’t necessarily have platforms like Twitter to raise these issues and in some instances may not even understand what the messages they are receiving from their network operator mean.

Unfortunately, this error (or what we are assuming) is an error is actually deducting the dollar from subscribers mobile money wallets.

Why so many problems?

Of late there seems to be a number of service interruptions for many Econet-related services. A few days ago, Elevate logged most if not all it’s users out of the application and for hours the application was not working. A few weeks ago, many users complained about having an incredibly hard time using their EcoCash with intermittent service disruptions. A few days ago the EcoCash mobile application also stopped working but that problem was attended to quite quickly. Econet and the associated brands that have been affected with this disruptions and service mishaps have not said anything to address the issues (except Elevate) at hand so it’s hard to know what exactly is going and if any of this is related or not.

