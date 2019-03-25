Strive Masiyiwa To Build House And Give Monthly Allowance To Gogo Who Walked 17 km to Donate

Strive Masiyiwa is again on the front page for all the good reasons. The Billionaire has decided to do something big for an old lady (Gogo) who made headlines last week for going to great lengths just to make her donation to the Cyclone Idai victims.

Gogo’s tale

Before even many people and companies got caught up in this frenzy of contributing donations, a lady (Gogo) from Highfields walked from her house to highlands to donate her stuff – be mindful that, from Highfields to Highlands, that’s something like 17 kilometers.



Furthermore. Don’t forget that she didn’t only walk 17 km’s but she was carrying a sack full of things on top of her head. Talk about heroines, here is one of them. The fact that she didn’t have bus fare to commute didn’t deter her from making her donation.

Strive enters the scene

On his Facebook post whilst talking about Cyclone Idai, The Econet founder was reminded by someone that Gogo was arguably the biggest humanitarian. The Billionaire agreed to this assertion but he didn’t just casually let the issue go. Mr. Masiyiwa offered to build Gogo a house and give a $1000 allowance for the rest of her life. Wow! Thanks Strive. Here’s Strive’s full Facebook post:

#Dzokerayi Mu writes,

Strive Masiyiwa you forgot the biggest humanitarian of all is that woman in your photo credit. Gogo walked all the way from her home in Fiyo because she didnt have money for a combi but she packed her saga on her head and walked to highlands to donate the saga full of pots. #heroineofourtime

My reply,

You are absolutely right!

Gogo came to GIVE!

This is the biblical “widow’s mite”!

She gave more than us all!

What she did is one of the most remarkable acts of compassion I have ever seen!

When this is over, I’m going to find her, and invite her to come and see me, if possible:

Then:

I will spend time in prayer with her!

Then I will BUILD HER A HOUSE, ANYWHERE SHE WANTS IN ZIMBABWE!

It will have solar power and running water!

Then:

I WILL GIVE HER A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE OF $1000 for life!

Why?

I admire people who are moved to ACT in a crisis!

God bless you, if you are moved to ACT as she did.

It is not about how much you have.

Question:

How many young men, and even women in their cars watched her carry that sack, and never asked to help?

This is how you miss the Angel of God…

