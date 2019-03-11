WhatsApp Starts To Ban People Using WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Gold And Many Apps Like These

WhatsApp is taking an extreme step to curb the use of third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp (modded apps). The instant messenger app has already started to ban users that are using 3rd party applications like GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus and YOWhatsApp on their Android devices.

advertisement

WhatsApp has requested it’s users not use such third-party Apps as they aren’t developed by it. And such Apps also violates WhatsApp’s Terms of Services and aren’t safe for its users. On its website, WhatsApp said:

If you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned” this means that you’re likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If this is the case, you must download the official app to continue using WhatsApp. advertisement Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn’t support these third-party apps because we can’t validate their security practices.

Why people use GB WhatsApp etc. (modded Apps) and why these apps are being banned

While the company has done a pretty good job of designing the app and adding features, there are plenty of features that are still missing from the app. In an attempt to fill that gap, developers started creating modded versions of WhatsApp that went above and beyond to make sure users get the features that aren’t present in the actual app. Although this worked out in favor of the users, modded apps do pose a significant threat to WhatsApp and to the users as well in terms of privacy and security. That’s why the company has decided to ban these type of apps.

WhatsApp WhatsApp Plus WhatsApp Messenger is a cross-platform mobile messaging app which allows mobile phone users to exchange messages without having to pay for Short Message Services costs. WhatsApp Messenger application is compatible with different mobile phone models such as iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia. The... Read More About WhatsApp WhatsApp+ is an android thrid-party mobile application that is a modification of the popular WhatsApp messaging application. The application, that is NOT available in Google Play Store as it has no relation to the original WhatsApp can be downloaded for free from a website that... Read More About WhatsApp Plus

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.