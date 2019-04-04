4 Good Apps For Monitoring And Managing Data Usage On Your Phone

Right from waking up in the morning to falling asleep at night, we access the internet mostly from our mobile devices. With such excessive use of your phone comes the need to monitor and budget the data you use so that you don’t spend more than you need to on airtime.
Manually dialling the USSD to check and monitor your data can be a boring task for sure. But luckily, there are many apps that can do this job for you. And I’m here to tell you about four of these apps that I think are good enough to monitor your data.
Traffic Monitor
Let’s start with the one I use. I have been using Traffic Monitor for some months now and I can say I am most pleased with it. It accurately informs me of the data traffic and WiFi traffic that I have used. Apart from this, it can test my Internet speed and tell me what apps consume the most traffic. It’s very easy to read the stats. Thumbs up!
Data Usage Monitor
If you are looking for a simple data monitoring app, the Data Usage Monitor app should be a great choice. You start with setting your data limits and then you can keep track of the data usage from the home screen of the app. And it shows per hour data usage and data consumption per app.
My Data Manager
My Data Manager is a more advanced app relative to the one’s I have just mentioned. What makes it advanced is that it lets you set your daily limit for your mobile data and if your usage exceeds, you will get an alert. Apart from that, it also keeps a history of the data used throughout the day.
Datally
Datally is an app built by Google which provides you with various tools to keep track of data usage and conserve data whenever possible. The app tells you in real time how much data an app is using at any given point, and offers you a straightforward interface that lets you quickly enable and disable data usage as per each app.
