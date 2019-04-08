Netone Restores Communication In Areas Affected By Cyclone Idai

Netone was one of many companies whose infrastructure was destroyed during the devastating Cyclone Idai. Accordingly, this left thousands of Netone’s subscribers failing to communicate. It’s comforting to know that the majority of residents in Chimanimani and Chipengi are now back online as Netone has restored 24 of 27 base states that had been affected. Speaking to the Chronicle, Netone’s Dr Elderette Shereni said:

We had a total of about 27 base stations and we managed to bring almost all of them after they were destroyed by the Cyclone Idai. There are only three that were down when I checked this week.

The other three base stations are still down because the roads are still inaccessible. We have had a lot of help from the logistics team on the ground in terms of trying to assist our team to get on site to refuel generators because some of the power lines were also affected, a lot of them are running on generator

Let’s thanks Netone for restoring services quickly because I believe that since now there is a communication channel working properly, it will now be relatively easier to coordinate relief efforts.

