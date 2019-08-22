Gonyeti Narrates Her Ordeal

Bustop TV has posted a series of tweets describing how Gonyeti’s abduction happened yesterday according to her.

Samantha/Gonyeti says they forced her to drink sewer water and threatened to kill her mother if she reports about her abduction. — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 22, 2019

Her sister was beaten and they had guns pointed at her family including her sister's kids. — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 22, 2019

They forced hr to remove all her clothes & beat her up w weapons. She later walked around the Crowborough neighborhood seeking for clothes after she was abandoned. She only got assistance on the 6th house whose residents had to throw a dress through the window.Everyone was scared — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 22, 2019

Samantha says they came with a number of cars up to 6 vehicles — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 22, 2019

What a terrible experience our fellow content creator went through. Get well soon. We still curious as to why she went through all this. If it’s because of her work then it’s an affront on the media industry which is so integral to democracy.

Image credit: @ComradeFatso

Also read: Online Content Creator Gonyeti Arrested By CID Detectives Over Video(s) On Social Media

