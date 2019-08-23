Here’s What Public Figures Have Said About Gonyeti’s Abduction

The abduction of online content creator, Gonyeti has gained the attention of many public figures and foreign media public figures. Here’s what some public figures have had to say about our humurous Gonyeti:

Beyond human rights violations, violence, inhuman and degrading treatment, this attack on a woman who is using her talent to earn an honest living is barbaric. Attacking arts and creative community icons like Gonyeti is a cruel attack on women, creative industry and media. pic.twitter.com/DiZstEK43g — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 23, 2019

Posting this for every American stand-up comic who complains about "political correctness" & "cancel culture" stopping them from telling jokes. https://t.co/6i8d2LKE9B — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 22, 2019

Gonyeti: a sad and worrying case. Who did this to her? What was the objective? Whatever the answers to these questions, that may sadly remain unanswered, it is simply out of order and I hope that she will get the therapy and support she needs to recover. Stay strong @bustoptv 🇿🇼 — Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) August 22, 2019

The ZANUPF regime claims that comedian Gonyeti somehow manufactured her abduction and torture. Strange that suddenly activists are doing this right across #Zimbabwe self harming themselves. The same party denied murdering in 1983 when thousands were being killed in Matabeleland. https://t.co/uxL4eBObxu — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) August 23, 2019

When a regime treats it's citizens like this (Gonyeti dehumanised,there is every reason to seek international interventions.Ko Saddham Hussain akabva wani,Gaddafi uripi?This madness has to Stop. — DR.K. BHASIKITI (@KbhasikitiGmai1) August 23, 2019

"I just hope in Zimbabwe we have the freedom to talk about the president without being in trouble, the freedom to talk about anyone without the police coming after you," she told the BBC in 2018.https://t.co/NmzWhUVGCg — Dickens Olewe (@DickensOlewe) August 22, 2019

Now we hear that Gonyeti was asked to drink sewer water. This is inhuman and degrading treatment of the comedian. Its forbidden under both domestic and international law and Mnangagwa will never get legitimacy through these evil activities! — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 22, 2019

Gonyeti Gonyeti did a comedy on police accommodation & it’s apparent she has done another one on abductions. We will not be fooled. — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) August 22, 2019

Gonyeti is a comedian, an artist at @bustoptv. She was abducted by gunmen, beaten up, tortured & dumped. What has this country come to?! @KirstyCoventry, you are the Arts cabinet minister, we will not get ahead of you, let us wait & see what you will do! This is absolutely tragic pic.twitter.com/BfK44NsV9D — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) August 21, 2019

Zim…no place for political satire in this day and age..?🤔 Abducting and torturing a comedian strikes a new low. Callous vampires! I stand with #gonyeti @CPJAfrica @misazimbabwe @bustoptv pic.twitter.com/APAenhEx3J — Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) August 21, 2019

This is worrying news. #Gonyeti Samantha Kureya and her team @bustoptv have given us not only refreshing moments in these heavy times but also moments of deep reflection through their work as comedians. Comedy is art, not a crime. https://t.co/dNu740rlzr — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) August 21, 2019

This is a very disturbing report. There is no excuse for this barbarism. Please pray for our beloved Samantha Kureya AKA Gonyeti the comedian. It seems the skit she did recently on police brutality has had her abducted & tortured #NoToAbductions https://t.co/knEEDfNb4W — #ThisFlag E Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) August 21, 2019

The abduction of Gonyeti, banning of all demos, the abduction of other political activists, reverting to 18 hr load shedding, ever increasing fuel prices and basic commodities while salaries are stagnant! What really buffles me is that there are still NORMAL ppe that support ED pic.twitter.com/DM5yLDe0HE — Sekuru Gudo Dotito Villager (@sekuru_gudo) August 22, 2019

The regime hit a new low last night when it abducted& tortured the amazing comedian #Gonyeti (Samantha Kureya)This abduction follows the orgy of abductions in #Bulawayo which saw deputy mayor #Kambarami abducted & shaved & other activists .Abductions are Crimes against humanity — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) August 22, 2019

