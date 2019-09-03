3 Zol Wibroniks Packages Get Price Hikes

Hardly a month after hiking prices for some packages, Zol has increased prices for the other packages. The packages which have given a new price tag are the 2GB, 3GB and 5GB and the new prices will come into effect on the 19th of September. Here are the new price:
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4jAaCRXoPG3jYHhxDXmZt
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.