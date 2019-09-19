Are SMSs Asking OneMoney Customers To Reset Their Pins & Receive $2 Legit?

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Local financial institutions are increasingly warning their customers about tricks fraudsters are employing to swindle them their money. So when one sees a text message from OneMoney telling them that they can change their pincode, they get suspicious.

advertisement

Indeed, OneMoney users are receiving it’s text messages telling them that if they have forgotten their mobile wallet pincode, they can change it by sending a text message. And for doing that, they will be rewarded with free $2. Here’s the message:

advertisement

Is it legit?

Some folks thought the message had the makings of a fraud because one is being given free money for only resetting their forgotten password. In light of this, one user asked Netone if the messages were from them and they confirmed that its actually from them.

Hi Tendai. Thank you for reaching out to us. Yes they are legit — NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) September 18, 2019

It’s only that OneMoney customers are being rewarded for resetting their passwords- which is too good to be true-that’s why they instinctively thought it was a scam. But it’s not, the ‘free money’ is just an incentive to induce people to revive the use of their OneMoney wallets.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares