Econet Prices For WhatsApp & Other Social Media Bundles (October)

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

On top of increasing data tarrifs, Econet has also adjusted tarrifs for some of its social media bundles- tarrifs for certain bundles have been increased and some have been left unchanged. Take a look:

Daily Bundle

$1.50 – 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$1.50 – 20MB Facebook and Sasai

$1.50 – 20MB Instagram and Sasai

$1.50 – 20MB Twitter and Sasai

$4 – 45 MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$4 – 45 MB Facebook and Sasai

$4 – 45 MB Instagram and Sasai

$4 – 45 MB Twitter and Sasai

Weekly Bundle

$5 – 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$10 – 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$10 – 140MB Facebook and Sasai

$10 – 140MB Instagram and Sasai

$10 – 140MB Twitter and Sasai

Monthly Bundle

$18 – 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$28 – 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai

$28 – 400MB Facebook and Sasai

$28 – 400MB Instagram and Sasai

$28- 400MB Twitter and Sasai

