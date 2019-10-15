Econet Prices For WhatsApp & Other Social Media Bundles (October)

On top of increasing data tarrifs, Econet has also adjusted tarrifs for some of its social media bundles- tarrifs for certain bundles have been increased and some have been left unchanged. Take a look:
Daily Bundle
$1.50 – 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$1.50 – 20MB Facebook and Sasai
$1.50 – 20MB Instagram and Sasai
$1.50 – 20MB Twitter and Sasai
$4 – 45 MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$4 – 45 MB Facebook and Sasai
$4 – 45 MB Instagram and Sasai
$4 – 45 MB Twitter and Sasai
Weekly Bundle
$5 – 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$10 – 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$10 – 140MB Facebook and Sasai
$10 – 140MB Instagram and Sasai
$10 – 140MB Twitter and Sasai
Monthly Bundle
$18 – 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$28 – 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
$28 – 400MB Facebook and Sasai
$28 – 400MB Instagram and Sasai
$28- 400MB Twitter and Sasai
