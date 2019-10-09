Econet Subscribers Tired Of Sasai Spam Messages

If you’re an Econet user and you haven’t received the “your x has joined Sasai” message from Econet, you’re a special and extremely lucky subscriber.

advertisement

I’ve been receiving the messages over the past few days but I hadn’t heard anyone else complaining so I bit my tongue and chose not to write about this issue. Until today, in the morning my dad complained about the messages and when I logged onto Twitter, I realised that a number of Econet subscribers are complaining about the same thing and have had enough.

This isn’t the first time I’ve complained about Econet using their position as network providers to spam users but with Sasai they’ve gone into overdrive. Not only do you get the notification that your friends have joined but more recently you will have noticed that when you buy airtime/bundles via EcoCash you no longer get your balance but instead you’re urged to download Sasai and the system isn’t even clever enough to differentiate between those who have downloaded it and those who haven’t. I’ve had the app for months now but every time I buy airtime I’m prompted to download Sasai. How many times must I download it nhai Econet?

advertisement

This is actually anti-consumer behaviour as a useful feature has been hidden away and now you have to do manual balance enquiries, purchase something or send money all of which will cost you if you want to access something that used to be right in front of. Mind you, the balance was presented after buying airtime so it’s not like EcoCash/Econet was doing subscribers a favour anyway.

This kind of overpromotion seems like a sure-fire way to get subscribers to associate Sasai with all things negative, so Econet should proceed with caution.

Good morning @econet_support . Please stop sending Sasai messages and other promotional messages. — Puma (@rue_tendo) October 9, 2019

Hi @SASAiAfrica.



I just noticed that your app #sasai is accessing my contact list and sending texts to all my contacts WITHOUT MY CONSENT whenever I use it.



This is malicious activity, and a straight violation of my privacy, and also spamming my contacts…



That's it. I'm Out — Mandla ‎| ケルビン (@kelvinelove) October 9, 2019

No one:



No body:



Absolutely no damn one:



+263165: Your friend … is using Sasai to Pay, Chat & Explore. pic.twitter.com/hi60FisS6S — Mr. W (@simukaiwhande) October 9, 2019

Your friend xxxxx xxxxx is using Sasai to Pay, Chat & Explore. Join them on Sasai, it's free. Download it here. https://t.co/iyxh8YcoWf ECONET must stop sending these messages at odd hours. Soliciting for business outside business… https://t.co/iyxh8YcoWf — Barney Mpariwa (@b_mpariwa) October 9, 2019

@econet_support Can you kindly stop abusing us with that Sasai nonsense, a series of messages and fake friends you claim I have to be using Sasai sucks! — Alexander Rusero (@AlexanderRusero) October 9, 2019

SASAI – A Marketing Perspective.



I know we all hate spam, spam is annoying, especially on the receiving end. But let’s try see what Sasai could have achieved at the end of the day.



THREAD. @Techzim @WeArePindula @263Chat @SASAiAfrica — Vashe 🇿🇼 (@PTChimusoro) October 9, 2019

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares