Econet’s New Tariffs For Voice, Texts & Data – Brace Yourselves For 83c/Minute Calls & 24c/SMS

In the past 3 months, Econet had increased pricing for its bundles on four occasions. As of this morning, the fifth increase has now been announced as coming and some aspects of it have already been put into effect.

advertisement

Econet announced that they would also be revising the tariffs for calls and sending SMS’ as follows:

Voice – ZWL$0.0139/Second

Texts – ZWL$0.2428/SMS

Data – ZWL$0.2429/MB

The announcement of voice tariffs with per-second billing is probably meant to soften the blow as customers are more accustomed to $/minute billing. It’s clear Econet wants to minimize the fact that subscribers are now paying $0.83/minute when calling.

advertisement

I checked if there were any changes to data & SMS bundles but at the time of writing there doesn’t appear to be any difference even though Econet’s tweet announcing the new tariffs mentioned there would be “new” text and data bundles.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares