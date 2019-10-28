Earlier this month, Yo Mix announced that they would be having another promotion that would last until the end of the month and would see users getting 60% discounts on offers within the app.
The discounts were in my instance more competitive than the expensive bundles and my first purchase was a success. Subsequent purchases have resulted in failed attempts to buy the bundle but unfortunately, money was deducted from my EcoCash on both attempts.
Initially, I thought this was the standard EcoCash error but after the second failure it seemed to me either something was wrong or I was extremely unlucky.
I browsed through Twitter and it seems a number of people are facing the same problems:
It’s not clear if Yo Mix bundles are no longer purchasable because data bundles were adjusted after the promotion started and Yo Mix’s pricing was no longer competitive or if there are some system challenges.
We are left speculating because Econet itself didn’t offer any official communication as to what’s happening with Yo Mix. We are not sure if this is because the company benefits when some customers are frustrated by these failures and give up on getting their money back or if its because the problem is affecting an insignificant number of customers.
Another irritation is that once you have been affected by such a query it usually takes more than a day to get your issue resolved by Econet’s customer support which is infuriating if you wanted to use that data for something time-specific.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories but I have a feeling purchasing Yo Mix bundles will get easier once the 31st of October passes and the 60% discount promotion is over…
6 thoughts on “Something Is Wrong With Yo Mix Right Now – Buy The Bundles At Your Own Risk”
I think their sorting it out! Once had an issue but after being reversed i managed to buy another bundle.
To be fair enough! Yomix is still the cheapest in the land. Data is now expensive guys. It’s the only thing left for us Zimbos. These guys thought of us ordinary Zimbos when the introduced YoMix to us.
Imagine that DATA is now up everywhere and what is left for Zimbabweans is YoMix lol…I can imagine the traffic on that Application. These downtimes might be caused by a surge in traffic on that App. As a family we are all using YoMix and no longer on *143# so eish…..emajeniii
Zimbabwe is in a dire conditions guys. I Am thinking of the forex challenges and cash shortages facing these companies. They need forex to service their equipment which they are being denied of by RBZ. So expecting their systems to work perfectly well wont be conclusive though. RBZ & Potraz must help companies like Econet, Netone etc etc to make sure their needs are met before they withdraw/stop such awesome applications like YoMix. Mark my words. The problem is bigger than all that we are seeing.
You nailed it out. Do you know that ZESA hiked it’s prices so that we may continuously have electricity 24/7 and Minister Chasi alluled to the fact that they are facing forex issues to service their critical equipment. It’s the same way guys. I feel the telecom industry must be prioritised since it controls the entire communication centres in Zimbabwe. Without them this country will plunge into a pool. Something must be done ASAP before we also lose them. #ChaoraChinhuIchi
Kungotenga Telone Blaze, nhamo yangu yese ye econet yopera