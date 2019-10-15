Whatever Happened To A Guy Who Claimed ‘Econet Stole Sasai Idea From Him’?

It’s been over 2 months since Cassava Fintech released it’s all-in-one app,Sasai. However, you might remember that Cassava’s moment of glory for debuting Sasai was somewhat overshadowed by news of a Artwell Makumbe who claimed that Econet (once parent company of Cassava) stole the idea of Sasai from him.

Journey into a rabbit hole

At the time when we covered the story, Artwell had said that he’s going to file a lawsuit on 27 July against Econet for stealing his idea. During those days he claimed he has overwhelming evidence to support his claim that Sasai was his idea that was stolen by Econet.But Artwell and his team never lodged the lawsuit on 27th of July nor have they done it now. I got in touch with Artwell on 28th of July asking why they haven’t approached the courts and he said they were still working on some things to make sure they have a strong argument in court.

Over the ensuing weeks and months, it took me a lot of effort to even get hold of Artwell so that he could update on their next course of action. He’s phone wasn’t “available” for extended periods of time, and his legal team he referred me to liase with started not picking up my phone calls. At times when I could get hold of Artwell, he only gave me the same answer which was, “we are still working on some things”.

I hunted him last week and then he told me that he has some documents about the Sasai issue he wants to share with me but up to now he hasn’t shared anything with me. Yesterday, I even sent him some questions that he could answer to shed more light on his claims against Econet but there weren’t answered- he promised to give me answers today morning and then he rescheduled to 2pm ,today, and still I never heard from him. These unfulfilled promise comes in the back of his other unfulfilled promises such as sending me an apk of his Sasai app, which he never did

Econet’s response

Today, I then reached out to Econet asking if they have been served with any lawsuit from Artwell but Group Media Relations for Econet and Cassava, Fungai Mandivheyi said Artwell nor anybody has filed a lawsuit against them about Sasai.

My take

Frankly, for someone who claimed to be in possession of overwhelming evidence,I find it hard to believe they spend over 2 months preparing a lawsuit. Couple that with Artwell’s never-ending AWOLs and unfulfilled promises to share evidence and documents, I now have serious doubts about he’s claim against Econet.

