ZOL’s Wibroniks (LTE) Vs Telone’s Blaze

TelOne, WiFi, Zimbabwean telecoms,
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

ZOL and Telone are the newest providers of mobile internet and people seem enthusiastic to use their services as they have proven to be cheaper than mobile internet offered by Mobile Network Operators. Anyway, for now, let’s see which one between ZOL’s LTE and Telone’s Blaze offers a better deal.

Data packageZOL LTE priceTelone Blaze price
20 GB$132$102
100 GB$402$248
Unlimited$645$489

The table only shows comparisons between selected comparable packages of ZOL LTE and Blaze.

Verdict

On all of the 3 packages, Blaze is evidently the cheapest service of the two. For 20GB worth of data, ZOL’s LTE is 29% more expensive than Blaze, for 100GB data, ZOL’s LTE is 62% more expensive than Blaze and for unlimited data, ZOL’s LTE is 32% more expensive than Telone’s Blaze.

The only good thing about ZOL’s LTE is that it has a cheaper entry-level data package relative to Telone’s Blaze- ZOL LTE entry-level data package cost $32 (for 2GB) whereas Telone’s Blaze entry-level data package cost $54 (for GB).

