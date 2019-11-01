advertisement

Home » Social Media » Facebook Working On Encrypting Messenger’s Audio & Video Calls

Facebook Working On Encrypting Messenger’s Audio & Video Calls

advertisement
WhatsApp alternative, facebook, IM Platforms
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Mark Zuckerberg had disclosed in March that Facebook would be encrypting all messaging services. It appears that the social network is finally working on making that a reality. According to popular tipster Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook is testing encrypting video and audio calls over Messenger in Secret mode. However, this does not mean all calls in normal mode will be encrypted.

advertisement

In her tweet, Wong posted a screenshot that suggested that secret conversations will be “end-to-end encrypted across all your active mobile devices.

The encryption feature allows for conversations to be wrapped in a layer of privacy, similar to what is obtainable on Facebook’s other messaging app, WhatsApp. Unlike Messenger, WhatsApp allows encrypted calls and messaging by default. However, at the moment, Messenger encrypts messages only in secret conversation mode, and it doesn’t have call functionality. But now WhatsApp will introduce the call functionality in the secret conversation mode and it will be encrypted.

Also read: Facebook & WhatsApp To Be Forced To Share Encrypted Texts With The Police

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.