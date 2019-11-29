How To Move Money From Your Bank To Your OneMoney Wallet

OneMoney announced their festive promotion earlier this week and in addition to transacting for free until the end of the year, there’s also a 1GB data incentive for those willing to move their funds from their bank to their OneMoney wallet.

advertisement

You may have been wondering how to move your money from your bank to your OneMoney wallet and vice-versa if you’re going to be making the switch this month:

To move money from your bank account to your OneMoney wallet follow these steps:

1.Open & Log into your bank’s application or dial USSD code

advertisement

2.Select OneMoney on the ZIPIT banks list

3.Enter destination account number (as 263712 980 ###)

4.Enter receiving mobile number (0712 980 ###)

5.Specify the purpose of transfer – e.g. rental

6.Enter Amount to be transferred

7.Confirm the transfer amount

To move funds from your wallet to your bank there are fewer steps:

1.Dial *111# & Select Options 5- Banking Services

2.Select option 5 – ZIPIT3.Choose destination bank

4.Enter bank account number

5.Enter Amount to be transferred

6.Enter PIN to confirm

Whilst wallet to bank transfers are free because of the use of ZIPIT mobile money subscribers will incur the 2% tax along with a 1% Zimswitch charge. NetOne, however, isn’t charging anything with all the fees being part of tax or mandatory charges from the service provider.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 5 Shares