EcoCash Sending Weird Messages To Subscribers

This evening (Monday 2nd Novemebr 2019), EcoCash has sent some weird messages to some of their subscribers. It’s not so clear what these messages are but they seem to suggest that one has done a bill payment transaction even if they haven’t.

Here’s a screenshot of the messages:

The balance doesn’t seem to be affected.

We reached out to a few EcoCash personnel to help us understand what’s going on and no one seemed to know what this was.

Once burnt, twice shy

Getting this message will give most a start because there was a fateful weekend when a good number of us woke up to messages that congratulated us for joining EcoSure and our money was deducted from our wallet without our consent.

Confidence slipping

With every twist in the EcoCash ‘upgrade’ saga they have to be careful that they don’t permanently lose people’s confidence. This morning there were hordes of people at the EcoCash offices demanding redress on failed transactions that resulted in money being lost by customers. A small thing like a set of cryptic messages that refer to a transaction that one has not done adds fuel to an already out of control fire.

