New Econet Data & SMS Bundle Prices – February 2020

Econet sued
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Econet announced yesterday that they would be reviewing data and SMS bundles and they’ve done what they promised to do. Here are the new prices for the bundles:

Data bundles

Daily bundles

  • $7 – 40MB
  • $19 – 150MB
  • $24 – 250MB
  • $38 – 600MB
  • $65 – 1200MB

Weekly bundles

  • $4.5 – 25MB
  • $10 – 60MB
  • $26 – 160MB
  • $53 – 350MB
  • $100 – 700MB

Monthly bundles

  • $45 – 270MB
  • $125 – 700MB
  • $200 – 1150MB
  • $335 – 2100MB
  • $430 – 3100MB

Social media bundles

Daily bundles

  • $3 – 20MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $3 – 20MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
  • $3 – 20MB Instagram + Sasai
  • $3 – 20MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai
  • $8 – 45MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $8 – 45MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
  • $8 – 45MB Instagram + Sasai
  • $8 – 45MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

Weekly bundles

  • $9 – 65MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $19 – 140MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $19 – 140MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
  • $19 – 140MB Instagram + Sasai
  • $19 – 140MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

Monthly bundles

  • $34 – 240MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $53 – 400MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
  • $53 – 400MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
  • $53 – 400MB Instagram + Sasai
  • $53 – 400MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

SMS Bundles

Daily bundles

  • $0.30 – 5 SMS
  • $0.60 – 10 SMS
  • $1.50 – 25 SMS
  • $2.10 – 35 SMS

Weekly bundles

  • $3 – 75 SMS
  • $5 – 125 SMS
  • $8 – 200 SMS
  • $12 – 300 SMS

