New Econet Data & SMS Bundle Prices – February 2020

Econet announced yesterday that they would be reviewing data and SMS bundles and they’ve done what they promised to do. Here are the new prices for the bundles:
Data bundles
Daily bundles
- $7 – 40MB
- $19 – 150MB
- $24 – 250MB
- $38 – 600MB
- $65 – 1200MB
Weekly bundles
- $4.5 – 25MB
- $10 – 60MB
- $26 – 160MB
- $53 – 350MB
- $100 – 700MB
Monthly bundles
- $45 – 270MB
- $125 – 700MB
- $200 – 1150MB
- $335 – 2100MB
- $430 – 3100MB
Social media bundles
Daily bundles
- $3 – 20MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $3 – 20MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
- $3 – 20MB Instagram + Sasai
- $3 – 20MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai
- $8 – 45MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $8 – 45MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
- $8 – 45MB Instagram + Sasai
- $8 – 45MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai
Weekly bundles
- $9 – 65MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $19 – 140MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $19 – 140MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
- $19 – 140MB Instagram + Sasai
- $19 – 140MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai
Monthly bundles
- $34 – 240MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $53 – 400MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai
- $53 – 400MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai
- $53 – 400MB Instagram + Sasai
- $53 – 400MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai
SMS Bundles
Daily bundles
- $0.30 – 5 SMS
- $0.60 – 10 SMS
- $1.50 – 25 SMS
- $2.10 – 35 SMS
Weekly bundles
- $3 – 75 SMS
- $5 – 125 SMS
- $8 – 200 SMS
- $12 – 300 SMS
