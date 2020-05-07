advertisement

Home » Broadband » NetOne One-Fi VS Econet Private Wi-Fi – Who Offers Better Value? (May 2020)

NetOne One-Fi VS Econet Private Wi-Fi – Who Offers Better Value? (May 2020)

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Econet and NetOne recently adjusted the pricing of their mobile data – as has become the norm. There are 2 bundles that hadn’t been adjusted by either of the two operators in their last 2 tariff increases – the Private WiFi bundle from Econet and the One-Fi bundle from NetOne.

When Econet announced new pricing for their Private WiFi bundle there were protests online but NetOne has followed suit albeit with different pricing. We compare the two and see which provider is offering the better value;

Data AllocationEconet Private WiFiNetOne One-Fi $% difference
25GBZW$1300ZW$65050%
50GBZW$2000ZW$125037.5%
80GBN/AZW$1500N/A

NetOne is clearly the cheaper option but there are few things to consider. Because of the slight bump from ZW$400 to ZW$650, if local currency continues to lose value NetOne might be forced to push up the prices earlier than Econet.

advertisement

Another thing to note how well NetOne’s mobile internet will work in your area. Where I stay I only get a 3G connection – which wouldn’t deter me from getting their cheaper connection since that will suffice for what I do on my phone but for others that might differ.

All things being equal though – NetOne is clearly offering a better value. It’s hard to discount the fact that with ZW$2000 you’ll get 80GB of data and keep $500 in your pocket whilst Econet subscribers will only get 50GB for the same amount

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JMSZXv5nfApJsufbWRBaUB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

6 thoughts on “NetOne One-Fi VS Econet Private Wi-Fi – Who Offers Better Value? (May 2020)

  1. The NetOne deal is even more compelling if you buy the airtime with OneMoney before converting to the bundle. That’s a big discount of 20%. What a sweet deal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.