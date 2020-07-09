Zimswitch: a quick refresher on what it is and what it does

The Reserve Bank this afternoon issued a statement that made Zimswitch the national payment switch. This means that EcoCash will be relegated to just being wallet and will have to use Zimswitch as the universal transaction hub. Now, as more information about this comes out, and we see how EcoCash responds to this. Let’s have a little refresher on what Zimswitch is, how it came about and what they do.

I’m sure many of you are already familiar with Zimswitch and their services. But with every new directive issued, we seem to have to brush up on what the new thing that will be talked about, is all about.

What is ZIMSWITCH?

Founded in 1994 as a collaboration between Beverley, Barclays, CABS, Founder’s Building Society, Stanbic, and ZimBank (ZB Bank) (CBZ and Time Bank joined in 1995 and 1997 respectively). Zimswitch Technologies Private Limited is Zimbabwe’s sole electronic funds switch and clearing house.

They process domestic card based ATM (Automated Teller Machine), POS (Point of Sale) and EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer).

Timeline:

1994 Founding of Zimswitch

1995 Processing of the first Zimswitch transaction

1996 The first Zimswitch POS transaction is processed

2001 Incorporated as Zimswitch Technologies Private Limited

2006 Zimswitch makes the move to Postilion switch for greater efficiency

2012 Introduced credit push to bank and credit push to mobile also known as ZIPIT

2013 Introduced Vpayments, for internet shopping

Zimswitch currently has 24 members:

Africa Century

Agribank

Banc ABC

CABS

CBZ Holdings

Ecobank

FBC Bank Limited

FBC Building Society

First Capital

Get Bucks Microfinance

Empower Bank

Metbank

MyCash

NBS

Nedbank

NMB

Standard Chartered

Steward Bank

POSB

Stanbic Bank

Success Microfinance Bank

ZB Bank

Telecash

OneMoney

Zimswitch services

There are over 400 Zimswitch enabled ATMs countywide

There are over 100 000 Zimswitch Point of sale machines nationwide.

ZIPIT (Zimswitch Instant Payment Interchanger Technology) any mobile user on any network can send and recive money using ZIPIT.

Vpayments is Zimswitch’s online payment service

This was just a brief run through of what Zimswitch is and what services they offer. If you want something more in-depth can check out ZimSwitch: an update on the ZimSwitch Shared Services (ZSS) platform