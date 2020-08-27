DStv plans to partner with internet providers once Xplora Ultra is released

DStv is launching new hardware. That much we’ve known for a while now and we wrote about the 2 (Xplora Ultra & Streama) new decoders here. There were questions regarding how the decoders would go online. Multichoice has revealed some details regarding how they plan on doing it (in South Africa).

One of the questions commonly asked in our article regarding was whether streaming would be done over the internet. We were pretty sure it would be the internet and Multichoice has confirmed that.

The company confirmed that they will be partnering with internet providers to offer bundled packages for DStv customers;

DStv will soon be partnering with telecommunications and Internet Service Providers to offer bundled packages which combine the benefits of uncapped internet connectivity, with access to the package of your choice, at incredible value prices Multichoice

The advantage for SA subscribers will be cheaper pricing for the bundle compared to getting all services separately. Whilst there aren’t any official price points yet, an ISP expects to be able to offer bundles between R999-R1299 (US$60-US$77). This will come unlimited internet and the DStv packages. My assumption is that the estimated US$77 package will include Showmax and DStv Now.

Important to note is that these are all estimates . Prices could turn out different once the service is official.

What about Zim?

The announcement made by Multichoice is specific to SA subscribers and there was no mention of other markets. This is probably just a reflection of how expensive the internet is in the other markets DStv operates in. We contacted a DStv Zim represantative and they were not sure if Multichoice would do something similar locally.