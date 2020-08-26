EcoCash implements directives issued by RBZ in the Monetary Policy Statement

In accordance with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Statement on Friday EcoCash put out the following press release:

EcoCash

Notice to All EcoCash Customers

Dear Valued Customers

Please be advised that we have received a directive from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to the following effect;

1. Transactions by all individuals shall be pegged at a maximum of ZWS5,000 (five thousand Zimbabwe dollars) per day with immediate effect. This threshold relates to all transactions by the individual. including;

a. Payments to merchants for goods and services and payments for utility bills

b. Send Money and purchase of airtime and data

c. EcoCash Debit Card

d. Wallet to bank transfers

2. With immediate effect, no individual shall be allowed to operate more than one EcoCash line.

3. Merchants and Billers will continue to accept EcoCash Payments from customers,

a. Merchants and Billers are required to liquidate funds in their wallets to their Bank accounts only.

4. Agents

a, Agents’ mobile money wallets are to be abolished with immediate effect

b. Funds in frozen Agent lines will only be liquidated into the Agent’s Bank Account. The liquidation will require RBZ approval on case by case basis

5. Bulk Payers

a. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe shall only approve the use of Bulk Payer lines for purposes of:

i, Disbursing low-value payments, such as disbursements for humanitarian aid

ii, Payments related to agricultural activities



b. Funds in frozen Bulk Payer lines can only be liquidated into the Bulk Payer’s Bank

Account upon approval by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for each Bulk Payer

We would like to reassure all our valued customers that EcoCash is committed to Offer mobile

money services that make a difference in people’s lives. We would also like to take this

opportunity to thank you for your valued and continued support.