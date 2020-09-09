Liquid Telecom now offering Cybersecurity services to businesses

In their ongoing push to diversify their business model, Liquid Telecom has announced that they will now be selling cyber security services. Liquid Telecom’s Cyber Security unit will offer end-to-end managed services for digital security solutions.

Liquid Telecom decision to fill this particular gap was reinforced after conducting a survey last month;

IT decision makers across Africa were asked for their insights on cyber security trends, with 57% of those surveyed stating that they have seen an increase in threats over the COVID-19 pandemic period. And while many employees across the continent are returning to work, organisations are embracing a hybrid model of digital and onsite working. As such there are increasing concerns over the security of data, shadow IT and the financial implications of a security breach. advertisement

The Cyber Security unit looks to address these very concerns and their Chief Digital Officer David Behr reassured potential customers that Liquid Telecom is not new to the cyber security space;

Although we’re unveiling the cyber security unit today, Liquid Telecom is not new to this space. We have successfully secured our own network for the past 15 years, and now through our strategic partnerships with Netskope, Logicalis, Microsoft and Cyber Risk Aware we have curated the best solutions in the industry to address the changing demands of a digitally transformed business world.

The move to start offering cyber security solutions comes as no surprise to anyone following Liquid Telecom over the past few months. In August, Liquid Telecom SA unveiled a new CEO and he announced the company would be less reliant on the telco business going forward. Instead focus would be shifted to “cloud and software-defined services”.

In fact, Liquid Telecom is well on their way to achieving that target. In August company officials shared that 60% of their order intake was made up of digital products with 40% being the traditional connectivity services.

