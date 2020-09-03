TelOne internet connection has been appalling according to reports

There have been a number of reports that TelOne internet connection has been inconsistent to absolutely slow. Some reports say that there have been intermittent periods where the connection has been alright and there have been others that say that connection has been bad altogether.

The service disruption has been experienced by users on TelOne Fiber and ADSL. It seems as though it is worse for customers on ADSL because some have said that internet speeds haven’t improved since morning.

There has been no word yet as to what the problem may be but the hope is that it’s resolved soon. TelOne recently increased their service fees and I’d imagine this is something that customers won’t be too happy with considering what they now have to pay.

