Video: This might be the cheapest smart home alarm system you can buy

The Wifi Smart security kit is a do it yourself home security system that has some great features. It’s modular allowing you to add more sensors over time.
All the components are wireless so you get ultimate freedom when positioning them and also no unsightly wires. You can even link it up with a smart speaker and control it using voice commands and if the alarm is triggered you get notifications on your phone while you are home or away.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen