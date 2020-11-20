Econet resolves issue with private Wi-Fi bundle purchases

Earlier this week there reports from Econet customers that they weren’t receiving private Wi-Fi bundles that were purchased on their behalf using EcoCash. After making the purchase the one who was buying for someone else would get the bundle instead of the intended recipient.

We reached out to our sources at Econet to ask what was going on. We were told that they identified the issue and it was resolved on Wednesday, November 18th 2020 and that customers would have the purchases properly allocated.

“We expect all customers affected by this glitch to have been advised and their transactions rectified by midday today. We sincerely apologize to all customers affected by the glitch.” advertisement Econet Wireless

They added on by saying that the issue with the private Wi-Fi bundle purchases only affected a handful of customers.