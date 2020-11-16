NetOne data services are down…

Customers have been reporting that NetOne data services have been unavailable since late afternoon. Reports came as early as 5 pm (it could have been earlier) when there was no mobile data connection.

There were also some reports of fluctuations in voice services but I tried calls and they are working on my end and there were no issues. There have been some NetOne subscribers who said that their connection was restored but that isn’t the majority.

Hopefully, this is something that NetOne can get sorted quickly because downtime that stretches over hours does little to inspire confidence in customers.

