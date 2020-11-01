New ZESA tariffs – November 2020

The 1st of November is here and as we reported last month ZESA tariffs will be going up by another 50%. This price increase follows a 50% increase that was announced on the 1st of October.
The new tariffs are as follows:
Tarrifs take effect from the 1st of November 2020
New ZESA tariffs
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|1 – 50kWh
|1.67
|51 – 200kWh
|3.65
|201 – 300kWh
|9.92
|Above 300kWh
|15.57
Old ZESA Tariffs
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|1 – 50kWh
|1.11
|51 – 200kWh
|2.43
|201 – 300kWh
|6.62
|Above 300kWh
|10.38
If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator here.
And here’s where to buy your ZESA tokens online.
