New ZESA tariffs – November 2020

The 1st of November is here and as we reported last month ZESA tariffs will be going up by another 50%. This price increase follows a 50% increase that was announced on the 1st of October.

The new tariffs are as follows:

Tarrifs take effect from the 1st of November 2020

New ZESA tariffs

Consumption Bands kWh Price (ZWL$) 1 – 50kWh 1.67 51 – 200kWh 3.65 201 – 300kWh 9.92 Above 300kWh 15.57

Old ZESA Tariffs

Consumption Bands kWh Price (ZWL$) 1 – 50kWh 1.11 51 – 200kWh 2.43 201 – 300kWh 6.62 Above 300kWh 10.38

