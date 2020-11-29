New ZESA Tariffs: new powerband & small price reduction

A little over a week ago we got in touch with ZESA through its social media channels to enquire about tariff changes. We were surprised to see that ZESA had not only changed the tariffs but had also added an additional powerband:
Old ZESA tariffs and powerbands
|Consumption Bands
|Price (ZWL$)
|Est Price including 6% REA
|First 50 units
|1.63
|1.7278
|Next 50 units
|3.27
|3.4662
|Next 100 units
|5.72
|6.0632
|Next 100 units
|8.17
|8.6602
|300 units and above
|10.28
|10.8968
These tariffs took effect on the 14th of November
Prices for first time purchases:advertisement
- 50 units $86.30
- 100 units $259.70
- 200 units $ 866.02
- 300 units $1732.00
New Tariffs
ZESA has since released new prices as well as adding new power band.
|Consumption Bands
|Price (ZWL$)
|Est Price including 6% REA (ZWL$)
|First 50 units
|1.63
|1.7278
|51 – 100
|3.27
|3.4662
|101 – 200
|5.72
|6.0632
|201 – 300
|8.17
|8.6602
|301 – 400
|8.39
|8.8934
|401 and above
|9.80
|10.388
There isn’t much of a difference with the old tariffs when looking at the low-end powerbands. ZESA has however added a 401 units and above band (ZWL$9.80) which is slightly cheaper than the old 301 units and beyond powerband (ZWL$10.28).
Buy your ZESA tokens online here.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen