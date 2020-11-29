New ZESA Tariffs: new powerband & small price reduction

A little over a week ago we got in touch with ZESA through its social media channels to enquire about tariff changes. We were surprised to see that ZESA had not only changed the tariffs but had also added an additional powerband:

Old ZESA tariffs and powerbands

Consumption Bands Price (ZWL$) Est Price including 6% REA First 50 units 1.63 1.7278 Next 50 units 3.27 3.4662 Next 100 units 5.72 6.0632 Next 100 units 8.17 8.6602 300 units and above 10.28 10.8968

These tariffs took effect on the 14th of November

Prices for first time purchases: advertisement

advertisement

50 units $86.30

100 units $259.70

200 units $ 866.02

300 units $1732.00

New Tariffs

ZESA has since released new prices as well as adding new power band.

Consumption Bands Price (ZWL$) Est Price including 6% REA (ZWL$) First 50 units 1.63 1.7278 51 – 100 3.27 3.4662 101 – 200 5.72 6.0632 201 – 300 8.17 8.6602 301 – 400 8.39 8.8934 401 and above 9.80 10.388

There isn’t much of a difference with the old tariffs when looking at the low-end powerbands. ZESA has however added a 401 units and above band (ZWL$9.80) which is slightly cheaper than the old 301 units and beyond powerband (ZWL$10.28).

Buy your ZESA tokens online here.