#Energy

New ZESA Tariffs: new powerband & small price reduction

ZESA
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Nov 29, 2020 · 2 mins read
   
A little over a week ago we got in touch with ZESA through its social media channels to enquire about tariff changes. We were surprised to see that ZESA had not only changed the tariffs but had also added an additional powerband:

Old ZESA tariffs and powerbands

Consumption BandsPrice (ZWL$)Est Price including 6% REA
First 50 units1.631.7278
Next 50 units3.273.4662
Next 100 units5.726.0632
Next 100 units8.178.6602
300 units and above10.2810.8968

These tariffs took effect on the 14th of November

  • 50 units $86.30
  • 100 units $259.70
  • 200 units $ 866.02
  • 300 units $1732.00

New Tariffs

ZESA has since released new prices as well as adding new power band.

Consumption BandsPrice (ZWL$)Est Price including 6% REA (ZWL$)
First 50 units1.631.7278
51 – 1003.273.4662
101 – 2005.726.0632
201 – 3008.178.6602
301 – 4008.398.8934
401 and above9.8010.388

There isn’t much of a difference with the old tariffs when looking at the low-end powerbands. ZESA has however added a 401 units and above band (ZWL$9.80) which is slightly cheaper than the old 301 units and beyond powerband (ZWL$10.28).

Buy your ZESA tokens online here.

Useful Stuff


