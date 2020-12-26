Driven Group launches all female-driven chauffeur service

The Driven Group, a local luxury transport company, has launched an all female-driven 24-hour chauffeur and food delivery service through it’s Drive Africa app.

“Everything about our company is about showcasing the talent and skills that are available in Zimbabwe as well as empowering our young people. We have spent the last 8 months developing our application using our in-house IT and design team to create an app which has both simple functionality and elegant User Interface,” Priscilla Chigariro, The Driven Groups Chief Executive Officer

Speaking at the launch, fleet manager Obert Mahachi said that they have spent the last three months training their drivers not only on managing their vehicles independently. But also on first aid and emergency training as well as chauffeur etiquette.

“Our fleet offers 3 vehicle classes, business class, serviced by Mercedes Benz E-Class, mini-van class, serviced by Toyota Noah and XL serviced by a specially equipped, handicap friendly Mercedes Benz Sprinter.” Obert Mahachi, Driven Group Fleet Manager

Driven Group App (Driven Africa)

As previously mentioned The Driven Group has an application available on Google’s Play Store, the company said in a press release that they will have one available on the App Store soon.

On the app you get the chauffeur pick up and drop off similar to apps like Vaya and Hwindi. But you also get the Dine services which give you an option of three restaurants The Teahouse, The Space and POSH Burger. On top of food delivery, you also get a selection of beverages alcoholic or otherwise.

The one addition to the app I found particularly interesting was the “Read” section. There are a number of fiction and non-fiction books which you can rent through the Driven Africa app.

If you are interested you can check out the app for yourself with the link below:

Driven Africa Android app

For more information you can contact The Driven Group on:

Social Media: Facebook

Telephone: +263 78 244 5566

Email: dispatch@drivengroup.co.zw / customercare@drivengroup.co.zw