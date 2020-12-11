Minister for ICT dissolves TelOne board

The Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Jenfan Muswere has dissolved the board of the state-owned internet service provider TelOne.
The board has been in place for almost five years and was nearing the end of its term. The announcement of the exit of the old board will mean we could be hearing of a new board being announced soon.
This announcement also follows Minister for Finance Mthuli Ncube alluding to a merger of state-owned enterprises.
We will have more for you when details become available.
