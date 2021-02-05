Here’s how you can view ZIMSEC Grade 7 results online

Posted Feb 5, 2021 in Education
   
No comments

ZIMSEC Grade 7 results are out and due to the pandemic the best way to view your child’s results is online. So here’s how you do it:

Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:

1. Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.

2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].

3. Select your region where your school is located in and proceed to the instructions for registration.

Option B- Via direct access to your school’s region:

1. The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.

RegionDescriptionPortal Address
R1 and R6HARARE and MASVINGOhttps://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw
R2 and R5MUTARE and MIDLANDShttps://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw
R4, R9 & R10BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTHhttps://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw
R3, R7 & R8MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WESThttps://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw

2. Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for your region where your school is located.

For account creation and other Grade 7 results info please use the ZIMSEC manual in the link below:

ZIMSEC Online Results Distrubition ManualDownload

