DeutschConnect CEO talks opportunities for Zim startups in Germany

DeutschConnect is an intermediary of sorts that connects Sub-Saharan startups with other startups, hubs and businesses in Germany and in Europe. The company works in tandem with Afrolynk which is the largest Afrocentric startup conference in Europe to bring together African startups with potential investors and other startups to collaborate with.

We were joined by the CEO and founder of DeutschConnect Kumbirai Chipadza to discuss:

The founding of DeutschConnect

What it does to prepare startups from ideation all the way to investor readiness.

The things German and European investors look for when selecting a Zim or African startup.

The organisations, hubs and partners that DeutschConnect works with.

Opportunities beyond funding like registering a startup in Germany and how to study in Germany.

DeutschConnect Partners – German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), AG Career Hub, Berlin Partner for Business and Technology, and Make it in Germany

advertisement

You should also check out

Last week we spoke to Farai Mudzingwa aka Babyboy Gaming about professional gaming and content creation.

Professional gaming & content creation need to be taken more seriously in Zim

We also had a conversation with Dandemutande’s CEO Never Ncube about Utande’s new LTE service.

Dandemutande CEO sheds more light on Utande LTE

Sun Exchange CEO Abe Cambridge and Nhimbe Fresh CEO Edwin Moyo paid us a visit to talk about the largest crowdsourced Solar Project in Africa.

Nhimbe Fresh – Marondera set to be the largest solar crowd sale in Africa