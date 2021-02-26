Kuda Musasiwa is bullish about Fresh Ideas’ e-commerce platform

Fresh Ideas, the parent company of Fresh In A Box, Joey’s Pizza and Suprise In A Box recently launched an e-commerce business builder. The solution is a cheat code for entering online commerce.

When I say cheat code I mean that you don’t have to find a developer to build a site and apps for you. Fresh Ideas make all those tools available including payments facilities with names like Paynow for local currency transactions. VISA, Mastercard & Paypal for forex payments with the backing of Stripe, ContiPay, and DPO.

All of this tech isn’t free however, Fresh Ideas is charging US$99.00 a month for the basic packages with US$49.99 addons for stuff like iOS apps. To get more information about this platform we were joined by the founder of the company Kuda Musasiwa to go over it all in greater detail.

advertisement

You should also check out

Our conversation with Tendai Mupaso the co-founder of logistics startup Yaita. It had been a while since we touched base and we thought we’d talk about the business as well as their new product the Fulfilment Centre. The product is basically a warehouse where e-commerce businesses store their inventory.

The biggest difference with a normal warehouse and what Yaita is doing, is that Yaita will handle delivery of those goods. Your customers can order through you but you don’t have to ship anything, all of that is done by Yaita.

Yaita a delivery startup now looking to be the complete e-commerce business partner

Last week we continued our conversation with Simbarashe Mangena from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe. With questions on the viability of Nuclear Power generation in Zim on account of the emergence of solar and other alternatives in Africa.

Technikari with Simba Mangena, Nuclear Engineer from RPAZ (part 2)

Lastly, with the buzz around Spotify we thought we would have a chat about all the the things we should expect the service to bring to Zimbabwe.

Spotify coming to Zimbabwe, the good & the bad (mostly good)