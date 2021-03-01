POTRAZ: SMS and e-mail phishing scams on the rise

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has cautioned the public on the rise of SMS and e-mail phishing attacks.

Phishing is a fraudulent practice of sending people email and this case SMSes form reputable companies like banks or mobile network operators in order to steal the individual’s personal information such as passwords and banking details.

On this matter POTRAZ Director-General Dr Gift Machengeta released the following statement:

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe

(POTRAZ) would like to alert the public of phishing scams that are on the rise mainly via e-mails and SMS. The phishing emails usually come with attachments that contain viruses and once one opens the attachment the virus becomes active and infects the user device. The phishing SMSs come with short messages enticing recipients to click on and follow a hyperlink provided in the message.

Once one follows the link their user device gets infected with malicious software that can be used to phish (steal) user credentials and passwords contained in the device. Resultantly, users end up at high risk of having important information like usernames and passwords, bank details and PIN codes or private and confidential information stolen.

We, therefore, wish to urge members of the public to be on the lookout for phishing emails and SMS. Any suspicious SMSs and or emails should be reported to competent IT personnel or to the Service Providers before opening or following suspicious attachments or links as the case may be. Users should have their antivirus software regularly updated and should not open anything that has been flagged by the antivirus. Most importantly, DO NOT give anyone your Security PIN under any circumstances, even if they purport to be from your Bank or Mobile Network Provider.