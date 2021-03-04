ZOL internet is a mess this morning

ZOL internet has been choppy this morning and it affecting both their customer on Wibroniks and Friboniks. What we have seen so far is that connection fluctuates or is down completely. ZOL put out a notice on Twitter which reads as follows:

Dear Customer Due to a fault on our network, Internet and email services are unavailable in some areas. Our engineers are working to urgently resolve this issue. advertisement ZOL via Twitter

At the time of writing the myZol app has minimal functionality, the customer services number is down and Zol’s web portal is not loading at all. Hopefully, this does drag on like that outage the ISP and its customers endured late last year.